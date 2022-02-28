ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Partners: Q4 Earnings Insights

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Global Partners beat estimated earnings by 91.3%, reporting an EPS of $0.44 versus an estimate of $0.23.

Revenue was up $1.90 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25 which was followed by a 1.11% drop in the share price the next day.

