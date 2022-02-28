HNI: Q4 Earnings Insights

HNI (NYSE:HNI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

HNI beat estimated earnings by 4.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.43 versus an estimate of $0.41.

Revenue was up $40.77 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 2.29% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at HNI's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020

EPS Estimate 0.43 0.22 0.09 0.60

EPS Actual 0.43 0.40 0.36 0.66

Revenue Estimate 592.14M 493.30M 458.91M 572.83M

Revenue Actual 586.75M 510.45M 484.29M 562.14M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.