ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Recap: Butterfly Network Q4 Earnings

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NvrJy_0eRC8HEs00

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Butterfly Network beat estimated earnings by 69.23%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.26.

Revenue was up $18.99 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 15.16% increase in the share price the next day.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Top 10 Stock Holdings Of Berkshire Hathaway And Warren Buffett

Legendary investor Warren Buffett's ability to identify and buy the stock of up-and-coming publicly traded companies has been key to the success of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B). Along with owning Geico, Dairy Queen, Duracell, Fruit of the Loom, See’s Candies and other companies, Berkshire Hathaway owns large stakes in...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Mosaic Q4 Earnings

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Mosaic missed estimated earnings by 1.52%, reporting an EPS of $1.95 versus an estimate of $1.98. Revenue was up $1.38 billion from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Butterfly Network#Bfly
Benzinga

Who Is The Ghost Of Kyiv?

One hero has emerged during the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The big question is whether the hero is real or an urban legend created to drum up support for Ukraine and other countries battling against Russia. What Happened: The events of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia are unfolding live to viewers...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Recap: EverQuote Q4 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) EverQuote EVER reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Vontier Q4 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Vontier VNT reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Artivion Q4 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Artivion AORT reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: CyberOptics Q4 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) CyberOptics CYBE reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Switch Q4 Earnings

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Switch missed estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.03 versus an estimate of $0.04. Revenue was up $33.64 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Ahold Delhaiz Q4 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Koninklijke Ahold Delhaiz ADRNY reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 01:45 AM. Here's what investors need to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Charles River Q4 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Charles River CRL reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Stepan Q4 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Stepan SCL reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 06:55 AM. Here's what investors need to know about...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Neenah Q4 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Neenah NP reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Clones Versus Seeds: What's The Best Way To Grow A Cannabis Product?

Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
AGRICULTURE
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
31K+
Followers
111K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy