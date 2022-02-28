ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insiders Buying These 4 Penny Stocks

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OVg82_0eRC84qg00

India's economy grew 5.4% year-over-year in the final quarter of 2021, following revised 8.5% expansion in the previous period. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Trilogy Metals

  • The Trade: Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSE: TMQ) President and CEO Tony Giardini acquired a total of 100,000 shares at an average price of $0.95. To acquire these shares, it cost $94.5 thousand.
  • What’s Happening: Trilogy Metals recently posted a Q4 loss of $0.15 per share.
  • What Trilogy Metals Does: Trilogy Metals Inc is an exploration stage company engaged in mineral exploration. The company focuses on exploring and developing its mineral resource properties, which include the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects (UKMP or UKMP Projects), in the Ambler mining district located in Alaska, the United States.

Socket Mobile

  • The Trade: Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT) Director Charlie Bass acquired a total of 10,000 shares at an average price of $3.55. The insider spent around $35.46 thousand to buy those shares.
  • What’s Happening: The company recently posted upbeat quarterly results.
  • What Socket Mobile Does: Socket Mobile Inc is a producer of data capture products. The company's products are integrated into mobile applications used in mobile point of sale (mPOS), enterprise mobility, asset tracking, control systems, logistics, event management, medical and education.

Quotient

  • The Trade: Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) Director Heino von Prondzynski acquired a total of 60,000 shares at an average price of $1.29. To acquire these shares, it cost around $77.67 thousand.
  • What’s Happening: Quotient recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.44 per share.
  • What Quotient Does: Quotient Ltd is a commercial-stage diagnostics company. It is involved in the business of provision of tests with an initial focus on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

Allied Esports Entertainment

  • The Trade: Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) 10% owner Roy Choi acquired a total of 259,724 shares at an average price of $1.80. The insider spent $467.42 thousand to buy those shares.
  • What’s Happening: Allied Esports Entertainment recently said Libing Wu has resigned as CEO.
  • What Allied Esports Entertainment Does: Allied Esports Entertainment Inc is an esports entertainment company.

