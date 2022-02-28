Recap: Heska Q4 Earnings

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Heska beat estimated earnings by 975.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $-0.04.

Revenue was up $3.75 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.35 which was followed by a 5.03% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Heska's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020

EPS Estimate -0.15 -0.21 -0.41 -0.22

EPS Actual 0.20 0.50 0.59 0.72

Revenue Estimate 63.80M 55.32M 52.45M 53.09M

Revenue Actual 60.24M 64.93M 60.50M 64.32M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.