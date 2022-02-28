ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recap: Heska Q4 Earnings

 2 days ago
Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Heska beat estimated earnings by 975.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $-0.04.

Revenue was up $3.75 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.35 which was followed by a 5.03% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Heska's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020

EPS Estimate -0.15 -0.21 -0.41 -0.22

EPS Actual 0.20 0.50 0.59 0.72

Revenue Estimate 63.80M 55.32M 52.45M 53.09M

Revenue Actual 60.24M 64.93M 60.50M 64.32M

