Our Sweet Valentines Day

DFW Community News
 6 days ago

Valentines Favorite Moments We had such a sweet Valentines...

Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Beyonce On Valentine’s Day

Queen B, celebrated Valentine’s Day in good spirits, LOVE and fashion! Beyonce posted on her instagram a few fashionable shots wearing her latest collection from Ivy Park in all red! I just want to take a minute and say that her hair is amazing, oh my gosh! She wore red turtleneck crop sweater, faux latex pants, heart-shaped rhinestoned hoop earrings, hot pink nails and fancy red heels to complete her look! LOVE was definitely in the air! I have more shots inside and her complete breakdown of her cute outfit, have a blessed day everyone!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Myhighplains.com

National Sweet Potato Day: Sweet Potato Biscuits

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Sweet potatoes have a lot of great vitamins, fiber, and minerals. So why not make them in a creative way. The 35 Unhealthiest Grocery Items in the U.S. (#1 is Surprising) MoneyWise.com. The Worst Way to Withdraw From Retirement Accounts. SmartAsset. Oregon Seniors with No...
AMARILLO, TX
Wicked Local

Scituate Junior Garden Club creates Valentine’s Day arrangements

Members of the Scituate Junior Garden Club got together to create special Valentine’s Day arrangements. In making their arrangements, the club members used chicken wire in the container instead of oasis, which is not biodegradable. They then put pebbles in a jar, and two Paperwhite bulbs, to take home and fill with water, enough to cover the bottom of the bulbs.
SCITUATE, MA
Herald & Review

THE THROWBACK MACHINE: The last of the discount Valentine's Day candy

From the day-late and dollar-short department, your humble Throwback Machine operator admits that he’s had “Valentine’s Day” written down in his notebook of ideas for years but never pulled the trigger simply because of the sheer randomness of themed items he’s found in the archives.
THEATER & DANCE
KHON2

Island Slipper Valentine’s Day Special

Happy Valentines Day! Get ready for a night out with matching footwear ready for that romantic dinner out. This weekend, Island Slipper is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a buy one get one 30% off promotion. The promotion starts today Friday, February 11th and ends Monday, February 14th. This special...
SHOPPING
Killeen Daily Herald

Hospitalized veterans remembered on Valentine’s Day

TEMPLE — The Veterans Health Administration is the largest integrated health care system in the United States, providing care at 1,243 health care facilities, including 170 VA Medical Centers and 1,063 outpatient clinics, serving more than nine million enrolled veterans each year. Hospitalized veterans at the Olin E. Teague Veterans Hospital in Temple have not been permitted to have visitors for nearly two years due to the pandemic.
TEMPLE, TX
SheKnows

Days of Our LivesComings & Goings

As Chad says in the video below, it’s time for some “good news/bad news.” The good news is that Sonny and Will are returning to Salem now that Days of Our Lives is back from their Olympic break, but the bad news is that Leo Stark is coming with them!
TV SERIES
DFW Community News

Fidget Slugs Are The Hot New Toys for Kids

Do you have a child that loves fidget spinners or other fidget toys? If so, this is for them!. Fidget Slugs are the hot new toys for kids and honestly, I want one for myself. It’s no secret that fidget toys have grown in popularity over the years. First...
LIFESTYLE
DFW Community News

Lovely Preschool Letter L Book List

Let’s read books that start with the letter L! Part of a good Letter L lesson plan will include reading. A Letter L Book List is an essential part of your preschool curriculum whether that is in the classroom or at home. In learning the letter L, your child will master letter L recognition which can be accelerated through reading books with the letter L.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
DFW Community News

Archaeopteryx Coloring Pages

These dinosaur coloring pages are awesome! They depict the Archaeopteryx. This isn’t a well known dinosaur, but it is still super cool. These Archaeopteryx coloring sheets are perfect for kids of all ages!. Dinosaur Coloring Pages. What’s cooler than dinosaur coloring pages? Dinosaur with wings coloring pages! Today we...
ENTERTAINMENT
Outsider.com

Virginia Man Gives Wife $10M Lottery Ticket on Valentine’s Day

What’s your preferred Valentine’s Day gift from a significant other? A box of chocolates? A bouquet of flowers? A comically large teddy bear? What about a 10 million dollar lottery ticket? Though she didn’t get any candy or flowers, Maria Chicas can buy as many long-stemmed roses as her heart desires – with the $10 million lottery ticket her husband gave her for Valentine’s Day.
VIRGINIA STATE
DFW Community News

EASY ZENTANGLE PATTERNS FOR BEGINNERS

Today we have easy zentangle patterns to color that are perfect for kids or adults who are looking for a beginner, simpler zentangle pattern to tackle. Zentangles are a relaxing and fun way to create beautiful images by drawing structured patterns. It’s a way of making art that both children and adults can enjoy together.
ENTERTAINMENT
HollywoodLife

Travis Barker Offers To ‘Help’ Ex Shanna Moakler After Unexpected Pregnancy Announcement

Travis, who shares two children with Shanna, said he has his ex’s back. He knows she’ll always be in his life and wants ‘the best for her’ at the end of the day. Travis Barker is proving to be quite the upstanding gentleman. The Blink 182 drummer gave a show of solid support to his ex Shanna Moakler after she revealed she is expecting her fourth child. The announcement came just days after her ex boyfriend Matthew Rondeau was arrested for felony domestic violence. With the timing being quite sensitive, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Travis is stepping up to let Shanna know he’s “there for her.”
CELEBRITIES
