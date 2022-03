ADRIAN, MI - A former Adrian College women’s basketball player is suing the school for racial discrimination based on an unexplained dismissal from the team. Marissa Cotton, who was kicked off the team as a senior in 2017, filed the lawsuit in Detroit federal court on Feb. 17. The complaint against the Adrian-based private college and some athletic department officials accuses them of violating Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

