The regular season has officially concluded and it is time for the ACC Tournament, which started on Tuesday afternoon. Virginia Tech got a first-round bye and will now face Clemson at 7 PM on Wednesday night on ESPN 2 in a rematch of the regular-season finale where Clemson won at home by 4 points. The Tigers are now on a 5-game winning streak but the Hokies have won 9 of their last 11 games. Virginia Tech is still right on the edge of the bubble and will need to get more wins to feel good about their opportunity. Vegas has Virginia Tech as the 5-point favorite.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 3 HOURS AGO