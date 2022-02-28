Trailer in Mamou Stolen With Chickens On It After Children’s Mardi Gras Run

Chris Reed

Who stole the chickens?

The Mamou Police Department needs your help in locating a trailer that was stolen Sunday afternoon after the annual Children's Mardi Gras run.

According to the Facebook post from Mamou P.D., the trailer was stolen from Beacon Rd. and on the trailer were the pins with chickens in them.

The chickens were used for the kids to chase while on the traditional run through the countryside.

If you have seen this trailer or if you have any information whereabout of it, Mamou Police ask that you call them at 337-468-5221.

Here's a photo of the trailer stolen from Mamou.