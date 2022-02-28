ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mamou, LA

Trailer in Mamou Stolen With Chickens On It After Children’s Mardi Gras Run

By Chris Reed
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 5 days ago
Chris Reed

Who stole the chickens?

The Mamou Police Department needs your help in locating a trailer that was stolen Sunday afternoon after the annual Children's Mardi Gras run.

According to the Facebook post from Mamou P.D., the trailer was stolen from Beacon Rd. and on the trailer were the pins with chickens in them.

The chickens were used for the kids to chase while on the traditional run through the countryside.

If you have seen this trailer or if you have any information whereabout of it, Mamou Police ask that you call them at 337-468-5221.

Here's a photo of the trailer stolen from Mamou.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
99.9 KTDY

Hundreds of Cars Towed in Lafayette Over Mardi Gras -Was Yours?

If you ask anyone who has spent more than a hot minute living in and around Lafayette about what's one issue they'd love to see remedied right now I would hazard to guess a large number would say traffic. You don't have to be on the roadways long to see just how many cars there are trying to get from place to place here in the Hub City.
LAFAYETTE, LA
99.9 KTDY

2 Arrested as “Highly Potent and Potentially Fatal” Drugs Taken Off Streets in Lafayette Parish

Investigators with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office arrested two people in a drug bust that happened on Thursday, March 3rd, in the 200 block of Ira Street in Carencro. According to a press release from LPSO, more than a pound of the "highly potent and potentially fatal drug" Fentanyl, 2.8 grams of Heroin, 3.2 grams of Methamphetamine, 13.3 grams of Marijuana, a digital scale containing Fentanyl residue and a handful of tablets were seized as deputies took these devastating drugs off the streets.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Mamou, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Mamou, LA
99.9 KTDY

State Police Search for Endangered Iberia Parish Teenager

UPDATE: (03/02/22) Louisiana State Police Troop I Spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen says they have issued a Level II Endangered Child Advisory in the seach for 13-year-old Bailey Frederick. Gossen says the young girl was seen getting out of gray Dodge Charger or Chrysler 300 on Ronbertson Street with an older...
IBERIA PARISH, LA
99.9 KTDY

Out-of-Town Reporter Gets Uncomfortable Taste of the ‘Real’ Mardi Gras at Mamou Courir

A WAFB reporter went down to Mamou to get the "real" Mardi Gras experience and it was all captured on a video that is now going viral. The video was captured and uploaded to Facebook by Rick Portier, a WAFB photog who was on assignment with his reporter for the annual Courir de Mardi Gras in Mamou. A far cry from New Orleans Mardi Gras, Courirs (French for "run") have been around for centuries but in these small Cajun Louisiana towns, these "real" Mardi Gras traditions have been happening annually for decades.
MAMOU, LA
99.9 KTDY

4 Men Arrested Following Shoot Out in Abbeville

On Friday, February 25, shortly before lunch time, shots rang out on S. Washington Street near West Lafayette Street in Abbeville as people in two vehicles began shooting at each other. Several spent casings were recovered in the area. About two hours later, Abbeville Police say four men were arrested...
ABBEVILLE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Survival Kit#Beacon#Pins#Children#Mamou Police
99.9 KTDY

Even NOPD Gets into the Mardi Gras Spirit [VIDEO]

It looks like the Mardi Gras spirit has infiltrated the New Orleans Police Department. "When in Rome..." is how the saying goes, right? And "If you can't beat 'em..." goes the other saying. Either way you look at it, the NOPD has the beat!. WWL TV just uploaded a video...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
42K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy