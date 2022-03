Confession: Though I am a tech company CEO, even I was surprised when talk about the metaverse as The Next Big Thing blew up late last year. Like everyone else, I was caught off guard in October when Facebook, in what will be remembered as the metaverse’s Big Bang, announced it was committed to building this new digital world and was renaming its holding company Meta. Yes, I had to work a little to better understand the concept. And I couldn’t help but wonder if the metaverse was just the latest creation of an industry that never met a buzzword it didn’t like to hype.

INTERNET ・ 9 HOURS AGO