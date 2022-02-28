ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GSK still plans to list consumer arm in July despite market volatility

By Syndicated Content
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -GSK on Monday stood by plans to float its consumer healthcare business on the stock market in July, despite market jitters over the Ukraine crisis and after rejecting overtures from Unilever. “We are extremely confident of our timeline for the de-merger in July and we will be issuing...

Comments / 0

Seeking Alpha

Sanofi-GSK plan to seek regulatory nod for COVID-19 vaccine

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) and GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) are planning to seek regulatory authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine. The companies intend to submit data from their booster and phase 3 efficacy trials as the basis for regulatory applications. The Sanofi-GSK vaccine is a refrigerator temperature-stable adjuvanted protein-based vaccine. Sanofi provides its recombinant antigen...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

GlaxoSmithKline eyes listing of consumer business in July

On Monday, GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) announced it would carry out the proposed demerger and listing of its consumer healthcare business in July. Following a shareholder vote for approval, the unit jointly owned by the U.K. pharma giant with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is expected to obtain “a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange, with ADRs listed in the US,” the company said in a statement.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Guardian

GSK boss upbeat over spin-off of consumer healthcare unit

GlaxoSmithKline boss Emma Walmsley said she was “extremely confident” that it would complete the giant spin-off of its consumer healthcare unit in July, despite the market volatility caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The FTSE 100 company is demerging the unit, named Haleon last week, in what...
BUSINESS
POLITICO

U.S. oil industry prepares to boost production — but with a giant warning

HOUSTON — Executives at some of the world’s biggest oil and gas producers said on Monday they are ramping up their crude production as U.S. gasoline prices surge to $4 a gallon amid expectations that President Joe Biden and Congress would ban imports of Russian petroleum — but the companies warned not to expect new supplies overnight.
HOUSTON, TX
Reuters

Singapore trims Vladimir Putin’s fallback options

MUMBAI, March 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Lion City is clawing away at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fallback options. A decision by Singapore to sanction certain Russia banks and transactions, despite no binding resolution from the U.N. Security Council, is a bold move for the typically neutral financial centre. It spotlights Moscow’s shrinking economic ground in Asia.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Putin threatens to turn OFF gas pipeline to Europe as punishment for sanctions and warns oil will DOUBLE in price to $300 a barrel - as pressure grows on UK to reinvest in North Sea to shore up domestic supplies

Vladimir Putin today threatened to close his gas pipeline pumping in almost half of Europe's gas if there is a boycott of Russian fossil fuels amid warnings this could push up oil prices over $300 per barrel, giving him even more cash to spend on his brutal Ukraine campaign. The...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Entrepreneur

7 Hot Foreign Stocks to Buy Now Despite Global Volatility

U.S. markets may look volatile these days, but plenty of investment opportunities are still available for savvy investors, particularly in foreign stocks. With U.S. markets under considerable stress, it may be a great time to look outside our borders to research robust international shares. Foreign stocks enhance portfolio diversification and...
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Russian Steel Billionaire Calls Lost Lives in Ukraine a Tragedy

LONDON (Reuters) - Vladimir Lisin, a Russian billionaire, told employees at steelmaker NLMK that lost lives in Ukraine were a tragedy that was hard to justify, and called for a peaceful diplomatic resolution to the conflict. Lisin, NLMK's chairman and main shareholder, said in a letter to staff that was...
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

Global Uncertainty: Beware Volatile Markets

The world became a very uncertain place in the last week, which means more risk in many aspects of our lives, especially markets. The world became a very uncertain place in the last week. This means more risk in many aspects of our lives, especially markets. For the last decade or so, markets seemed to only go up, but since the pandemic, risk became a bigger issue. The figure below is the 3-month implied volatility from the S&P 500; it shows how volatile investors expect markets to be over the next 3 months based on options prices. We see a big increase in the early days of the pandemic, before settling into a higher range. Between uncertainty around Fed policy and events in Europe, we can expect even more volatility going forward. Many households came out of the pandemic with more wealth than before, and this fueled the recovery. But if markets stay so volatile, their 401(K)s will take a hit and people will start to feel much less secure.
MARKETS
Reuters

Colombia's February inflation an unpleasant surprise - central bank official

BOGOTA, March 9 (Reuters) - Colombia's February inflation data was a surprise for everyone, including central bank co-director Roberto Steiner, the official said on Wednesday, one of seven people who sits on the monetary authority's board. Colombia's consumer prices rose 1.63% in February, taking the 12-month inflation figure to 8.01%,...
BUSINESS
BBC

Oligarch who said sanctions wouldn't help frozen out of firm

One of Russia's richest men who said imposing sanctions on oligarchs would have no impact on the war in Ukraine has been frozen out of a company. Investment firm LetterOne confirmed Mikhail Fridman's shareholdings had been "frozen indefinitely", along with those of long-time partner Pyotr Aven. Both men can't receive...
ECONOMY
CNBC

Biden just put out an executive order on cryptocurrencies — here's everything that's in it

U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Wednesday calling on the government to examine the risks and benefits of cryptocurrencies. The measures focus on six key areas: consumer protection, financial stability, illicit activity, U.S. competitiveness, financial inclusion and responsible innovation. The Biden administration also wants to explore a...
POTUS

