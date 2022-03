We’ve always been waiting for the next Final Fantasy Tactics game. Is this it? Find out in our Triangle Strategy Review Roundup. Triangle Strategy is a turn-based tactical strategy RPG game developed by Artdink and published by Square Enix and Nintendo, released on March 4, 2022, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch. The aftermath of the Saltiron War leads to conflict between the three countries of the continent – Glenbrook, Aesfrost, and Hyzante – throwing the protagonist, Serenoa Wolffort, right in the middle of a political drama that has led to war. Played in the same vein as games like Fire Emblem, players will be able to control various unique units that grow in strength after every battle.

