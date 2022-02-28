ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acadia Parish, LA

'Horrible' Accident Shuts Down Church Point Hwy at Pointe Noir Rd

By DJ Digital
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 9 days ago
Google

Louisiana State Police confirms that two people died as a result of a crash where a vehicle crossed the center line and struck an SUV carrying 11 passengers on Hwy 35 at Pointe Noir Rd.

According to the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, Church Point Highway at Pointe Noir Road was closed last night due to the crash being worked by Louisiana State Police.

***** UPDATE: REOPENED *****ROAD CLOSURE DUE TO ACCIDENTChurch Point Hwy at Pointe Noir Rd will be closed due to an…

Posted by Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office on Sunday, February 27, 2022

APSO asked motorists to avoid the area as eyewitnesses described the crash as “horrible” and “heartbreaking.”

Facebook
Facebook

While details from officials were sparse at the time of the collision, the local community continued to describe the scene as reports of at least one fatality began to surface almost immediately.

Facebook

Our KPEL News team reached out to Louisiana State Police and confirmed that there were two fatalities as a result of last night’s crash.

According to Trooper Thomas Gossen with LSP, Vehicle 1 crossed the center line and collided with an SUV in the opposite lane. Both the driver and passenger in Vehicle 1 were unrestrained and died as a result of the crash.

LSP

The driver of the SUV was not restrained, but she and several of the 11 reported occupants of the vehicle were transported to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

Toxicology reports are pending while the crash remains under investigation.

TROOP I NEWS RELEASEFebruary 28, 2022Unrestrained Driver and Passenger Killed in Acadia Parish Crash Acadia Parish…

Posted by Louisiana State Police on Monday, February 28, 2022

Google

Around midnight Sunday into Monday morning, the roadway was reopened to traffic.

Roadway now OpenPer LSP Troop I, Church Point Hwy at Pointe Noir Rd is now open.

Posted by Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office on Sunday, February 27, 2022

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

Image of

Source: Vehicle Crossed Center Line, Struck SUV Carrying 11 Passengers in Double Fatal Crash on Church Point Hwy

Comments / 3

Related
99.9 KTDY

Fire at Facility in Scott Has Firefighters Responding to Scene

Scott Fire Department Chief Chad Sonnier says that their firefighters were called out to a business on North Ambassador Caffery after a fire was reported in some bins of linen. They went out after 11:30 Tuesday night to Westport Linen, and they found heavy smoke coming out of the building...
SCOTT, LA
99.9 KTDY

Motorists Experience Damages to Vehicles on HWY 90

Let's face it, there are many problems we have today that can be linked (blamed) on Covid, the condition of highway 90 is NOT one of them. Highway 90 between New Iberia and Broussard needed resurfacing 40 years ago. Traveling southbound on HWY 90 over the weekend proved to be...
NEW IBERIA, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
County
Acadia Parish, LA
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Accidents
Acadia Parish, LA
Accidents
Acadia Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
99.9 KTDY

Lafayette Police: 2 Suspects Arrested in Fatal January Shooting

It was nearly two months ago that Lafayette Police officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the 700 block of South Sterling Street. KPEL News reported that man - 32-year-old Warren Prejean - died on the scene. His alleged killers - 18-year-old Omari Davis and 18-year-old Dekendrick Arceneaux - were arrested on Sunday after warrants were issued for them on Thursday. They each face a charge of Second Degree Murder and have been booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.
LAFAYETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Church Point Highway#Apso#Kpel News#Lsp#Suv#Acadia Parish Crash#Openper Lsp Troop I#Church Point Hwy
99.9 KTDY

Abbeville Police: Man Shot Woman During Fight

A woman is recovering from a neck wound after police say a man shot her during an argument at an Abbeville apartment. That shooting happened Sunday morning just after midnight at the Country Village Apartments on Coulee Kinney Street. According to Abbeville Police Lieutenant Jonathan Touchet, officers found the victim...
ABBEVILLE, LA
99.9 KTDY

Lafayette Woman Arrested on Attempted Murder Charge

Officers with the Lafayette Police Department have arrested a woman after a shooting that happened on Ambroise Street. Just before midnight Sunday, Lafayette Police Spokesman Matthew Benoit says police were called out to the home to deal with a fight involving family members. They showed up to find that a...
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Google
99.9 KTDY

2 Arrested as “Highly Potent and Potentially Fatal” Drugs Taken Off Streets in Lafayette Parish

Investigators with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office arrested two people in a drug bust that happened on Thursday, March 3rd, in the 200 block of Ira Street in Carencro. According to a press release from LPSO, more than a pound of the "highly potent and potentially fatal drug" Fentanyl, 2.8 grams of Heroin, 3.2 grams of Methamphetamine, 13.3 grams of Marijuana, a digital scale containing Fentanyl residue and a handful of tablets were seized as deputies took these devastating drugs off the streets.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
43K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy