'Horrible' Accident Shuts Down Church Point Hwy at Pointe Noir Rd

Louisiana State Police confirms that two people died as a result of a crash where a vehicle crossed the center line and struck an SUV carrying 11 passengers on Hwy 35 at Pointe Noir Rd.

According to the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, Church Point Highway at Pointe Noir Road was closed last night due to the crash being worked by Louisiana State Police.

APSO asked motorists to avoid the area as eyewitnesses described the crash as “horrible” and “heartbreaking.”

While details from officials were sparse at the time of the collision, the local community continued to describe the scene as reports of at least one fatality began to surface almost immediately.

Our KPEL News team reached out to Louisiana State Police and confirmed that there were two fatalities as a result of last night’s crash.

According to Trooper Thomas Gossen with LSP, Vehicle 1 crossed the center line and collided with an SUV in the opposite lane. Both the driver and passenger in Vehicle 1 were unrestrained and died as a result of the crash.

The driver of the SUV was not restrained, but she and several of the 11 reported occupants of the vehicle were transported to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

Toxicology reports are pending while the crash remains under investigation.

Around midnight Sunday into Monday morning, the roadway was reopened to traffic.

