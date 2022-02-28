ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Bernadette Peters' Life in Pictures

By Kelsie Gibson
People
People
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a career spanning over 60 years,...

people.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lincoln Journal Star

Review: Bernadette Peters delivers concert worthy of a legend at Lied on Saturday

Engaging and thoroughly entertaining, Broadway legend Bernadette Peters captivated a full house at the Lied Center for Performing Arts on Saturday with a beautifully paced concert that showcased her still-amazing voice, stage skills and, subtly, the acting that has won her Emmy and Tony awards. Accompanied by her trio and...
LINCOLN, NE
SheKnows

Sharon Stone Just Confirmed Her & Michael Douglas’ Very, Very Different Paychecks For Basic Instinct

The pay gap in Hollywood has been going on for decades, and it doesn’t matter if 1992’s Basic Instinct is now 30 years old, Sharon Stone is still going to talk about it. Even though she and Michael Douglas shared the starring roles of Catherine Trammell and Detective Nick Curran, they earned very different paychecks for carrying the same amount of screen time.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: One Death Devastated Gibbs Most of All

The transition between “NCIS” season nine and 10 is one of the most memorable of the series. Longtime fans of the show will recall season nine concluded when the NCIS agency was bombed by a terrorist. The surprise attack preceded an even more heartbreaking scene as beloved character, Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard, suffered a heart attack. However, it’s during one season 10 episode that one death devastated Special Agent Gibbs most of all.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: What Was Aunt Bee Star Frances Bavier’s Net Worth at Time of Death?

Fans of the hit CBS American family comedy television series, “The Andy Griffith Show” surely remember Frances Bavier’s character, Aunt Bee. Before her death in 1989, Frances Bavier warmed the hearts of millions with her role in the show as Andy and Opie Taylor’s aunt. But at the time of her passing, how much was the actress and theater star worth? Well folks, lets get into it.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernadette Peters
Outsider.com

John Wayne: Why One Star Refused to Work With the Duke

Before the death of actor John Wayne in 1979, in the 1950s, he built quite a reputation—one that led to many stars disliking him. Of the list of Hollywood stars that weren’t a fan of The Duke, Katharine Hepburn was one of them. In fact, her dislike for him stopped the two from ever working together for a while. However, she changed her mind but was quick to call him out on his cruel behavior.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Steve Harvey Blew Up When a 'Family Feud' Contestant Hilariously Proved Him Wrong

As host of Family Feud, Steve Harvey likes to be in the know. But in the rare occasion when he's not, things can get a little tense. Case in point, in a recent round of the game show, Steve asked contestants to "name something about Miss Piggy that other pigs make fun of." Within moments, Linda from the Morrow family hit the red buzzer and correctly guessed the fourth top answer "hair/bows." Shardae from the Estep family then followed it up with "her husband."
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Law & Order: SVU's Mariska Hargitay wows in black on rare date night with famous husband

Mariska Hargitay made a stylish entrance with her husband Peter Hermann at the opening night of Broadway musical The Music Man in Manhattan on Thursday. The Law & Order: SVU star enjoyed a rare public date night with her spouse of nearly 18 years, walking the red carpet together at the Winter Garden Theatre. Mariska looked typically stylish wearing a boat-neck black top with matching wide-legged pants.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Deadline

‘Fame’ Actor Morgan Stevens Cause Of Death Revealed

Morgan Stevens, the Fame and Melrose Place actor whose body was found by police during a wellness check of his Hollywood home last week, died of arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, the Los Angeles Coroner’s office has disclosed. Stevens died Jan. 26 at the age of 70 of the condition more commonly known as heart disease, or hardening of the arteries. The actor played the role of Paul Northridge in The Waltons and its three reunion movies before landing his breakthrough, two-season role of David Reardon on the TV adaptation of Fame in 1982. He later appeared on Melrose Place, Airwolf, Walker, Texas Ranger, among others. Stevens’ career was temporarily halted and seriously impacted when, in August 1989, he was arrested by the LAPD on suspicion of DUI and, while in custody, severely beaten by police. He was later cleared him of the DUI charge, and his treatment in custody was later settled in a lawsuit against LAPD. More from DeadlineMorgan Stevens Dies: Veteran Television Actor On 'Fame' And 'Melrose Place' Was 70'Melrose Place' Cast Remembers Early Bonding, How The Show "Just Took Off" When Heather Locklear Joined'Melrose Place' Cast Sets Remote Reunion For 'Stars In The House' Tomorrow
LOS ANGELES, CA
Showbiz411

Vindication: “Young and the Restless” Star Victoria Rowell Set to Recur on CBS Hospital Drama “Good Sam”

The CBS hospital drama has booked Victoria Rowell for a recurring role. It’s about time Rowell returned to CBS. From 1990 to 2007 she was a regular on CBS’s “Young and the Restless” playing Drucilla Winters. But in 2007 her character was killed off in a vague way, and Rowell wound up suing the network over diversity. She also wanted her job back, and she should have gotten it. She was treated very badly by the show and Sony Pictures TV.
TV & VIDEOS
Vogue Magazine

This Awards Season, the Red Carpet Belongs to Kirsten Dunst

Earlier this morning, Kirsten Dunst secured her first Oscar nomination for best supporting actress, for her role in Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog. (The actor joins fellow stars Judi Dench, Ariana DeBose, Jessie Buckley, and Aunjanue Ellis in the category.) Ahead of the grand ceremony on March 27, all of these Hollywood A-listers will be making their rounds at the various awards season ceremonies—and we’re highly anticipating Dunst’s fashion choices in particular. After all, nobody does red carpet whimsy quite like Dunst.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Ali Wentworth shares emotional tribute to husband George Stephanopoulos

Ali Wentworth is going against her husband George Stephanopoulos' wishes – but for a great reason. It's George's 61st birthday, and his wife posted an adorable tribute to him on Instagram. Ali admitted that the television host doesn't particularly love to celebrate his birthday, but she is commemorating him regardless, sharing on Instagram a sweet photo of her husband looking dapper wearing a white button-down shirt, a bow-tie, and glasses.
CELEBRITIES
talentrecap.com

Jennifer Hudson Shockingly Snubbed at This Year’s Oscars

Jennifer Hudson’s name was not called during today’s Oscar nominations to the surprise of Respect fans. The singer was considered a frontrunner for Best Actress for her portrayal of the queen of soul, Aretha Franklin. Respect premiered during the summer of 2021, after being postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The film grossed $31 million at the box office and earned positive reviews for Hudson.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘9-1-1 Lone Star’: Here’s Why Lisa Edelstein Is Leaving the Show

Fox series 9-1-1 Lone Star is a spinoff of the original 9-1-1 series set in Austin, Texas. The firefighter drama features an all-star cast with guest appearances from the likes of Liv Tyler along with mainstay actors including Rob Lowe who plays Owen Strand and his onscreen son, T.K. played by Ronen Rubenstein. In Season 2 of the series, 9-1-1 Lone Star introduces viewers to Owen’s ex-wife and T.K.’s mother, Gwyn Morgan played by Lisa Edelstein.
AUSTIN, TX
Variety

10 Years After Whitney Houston’s Death, the Singer’s Estate Sees Quadruple Growth in Earnings

Click here to read the full article. Ten years ago today, the world lost Whitney Houston. She was 48 years old and on the precipice of a long-awaited comeback that was tragically cut short the night before the 2012 Grammy Awards. But she’s far from forgotten, thanks to the work of Houston’s estate and its partners at Primary Wave Entertainment, who continue to unspool plans that will keep the superstar’s legacy top of mind for years to come. A renewed focus on Houston’s music began as soon as Primary Wave partnered with the estate in 2019, taking a 50% stake in...
CELEBRITIES
People

People

225K+
Followers
40K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy