ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Syracuse Basketball: The Jim Boeheim retirement questions are tiresome

By Neil Adler
insidetheloudhouse.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith two games left in the 2021-22 regular season, Syracuse basketball is barely above the .500 mark and in danger of sustaining its first losing campaign under head coach Jim Boeheim. The team has struggled this year. No one can deny this. It’s been beautiful to watch Boeheim coach...

insidetheloudhouse.com

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Jim Boeheim's Wife Robbed At Gunpoint

Juli Boeheim -- the wife of legendary college basketball coach Jim Boeheim -- was robbed at gunpoint in Syracuse on Tuesday, according to local reports. Boeheim was sitting in her car in the Destiny USA parking lot at around 2 PM ... when a minor approached her and started a conversation, per Syracuse.com.
Syracuse.com

Jim Boeheim on wife Juli’s encounter with gun-wielding ‘kid’ at mall: ‘She’s definitely shook up’

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Jim Boeheim said Wednesday afternoon that his wife, Juli, was “shook up” after her encounter with a gun-wielding “kid” at Destiny USA. According to police reports, Juli Boeheim was sitting in her car near the Cheesecake Factory on Tuesday at 2:08 p.m. when she was approached by a young person. The person spoke with Juli Boeheim before pointing a gun at her and reaching into the car to grab her purse, police said.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Breaking: Syracuse Has Succession Plan In Place For Jim Boeheim

After 45 years as head coach of the Syracuse Orange, college basketball legend Jim Boeheim appears to be on the verge of retiring. But not yet. Appearing on ESPN’s On The Block, Boeheim said that he wouldn’t announce exactly when he plans to call it quits. But he made it clear that there is a succession plan in place for when he does.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
AllSyracue

Jim Boeheim Discusses End of Regulation at North Carolina

Syracuse fell 88-79 in overtime at North Carolina in a game the Orange led by one in the final seconds of regulation. Up one with 16 seconds left and just four seconds on the shot clock, Joe Girard attempted to inbound the ball to Buddy Boeheim. The pass was low and went off Buddy's foot out of bounds. Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim discussed the play after the game.
SYRACUSE, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Juli Boeheim Robbed at Gunpoint at Syracuse’s Destiny USA Mall

Juli Boeheim, the wife of Syracuse University head coach Jim Boeheim, was robbed at gunpoint at Destiny USA in Syracuse on Tuesday, according to the Syracuse Post Standard. A news release sent out by police claimed the armed robbery occurred at 2:08 p.m. Tuesday at the mall, but it did not identify Boeheim. Two law enforcement officials later confirmed the robbery with the newspaper. The report claims that Boeheim was not injured.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Boeheim
Person
Benny Williams
AllSyracue

Five Takeaways: North Carolina 88 Syracuse 79 (OT)

Syracuse fell 88-79 in overtime at North Carolina. Here are five takeaways from the loss. We all know the flaws of this team. They have been discussed at length all season. But I want to start with a positive this team has had all year. Their effort. All year this team has played as hard as it can. Monday night, with essentially nothing to play for with the NCAA Tournament off the table barring an ACC Tournament Title, combined with playing a team that is fighting for its NCAA Tournament life on their senior night, there was every reason for this to have been a repeat of the Duke game. Except, it was not. The effort that the players gave should be commended. No that does not mean accepting a .500 type season as the new bar for Syracuse basketball. No that does not mean a loss is suddenly OK. It is simply acknowledging that all season, this team has fought and given everything they had. I do think that speaks to the culture of the program, but that's a separate discussion. I think the players deserve support for senior night against Miami, where they will undoubtedly continue to give that effort.
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Syracuse Basketball#March Madness#Syracuse University#Retirement#Orange
Syracuse.com

Syracuse basketball box score at North Carolina

Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 88-79 loss to North Carolina on Monday in the Dean Smith Center. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. Syracuse vs. North Carolina box score by The Post-Standard on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Late 3s, Caleb...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Judah Mintz on Syracuse Visit: 'It Helped Their Chances'

Syracuse basketball's 2022 class is five deep, but the Orange is looking to add one of the cycle's best combo guards to highlight it. Judah Mintz, who stars for Oak Hill Academy, was on campus over the weekend for an official visit. He was one of the over 31,000 fans in attendance when the Orange faced Duke.
SYRACUSE, NY
ClutchPoints

REPORT: LeBron James, Lakers parting ways with young prospect

The Los Angeles Lakers have finally made certain moves to address their apparent roster issues. This came in the form of waiving veteran big man DeAndre Jordan to make room for guard D.J. Augustin. It was also reported that the Lakers intend to sign 24-year-old power forward Wenyen Gabriel, and it has now been revealed who they intend to part ways with in order to make room for their new recruits.
NBA
The Spun

Derek Jeter Reportedly Already Being Eyed For Another Job

On Monday, Derek Jeter announced that he was stepping down as CEO of the Miami Marlins. He’s also giving up in his stake in the franchise. “The vision for the future of the franchise is different than the one I signed up to lead,” Jeter said in a statement. “Now is the right time for me to step aside as a new season begins.”
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Atlantic Coast Conference
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pitt, coach Jeff Capel honor Duke's Mike Krzyzewski with gift, video tribute

In the minutes before his team began figuratively pounding Pitt into submission, Mike Krzyzewski was presented with a literal iron fist. True to form for a man whose soft-spoken and unobtrusive demeanor belies his status as a colossal basketball icon, Krzyzewski appeared choked up by the gesture. Tuesday night’s game...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

Manek, Love lead North Carolina past Syracuse 88-79 in OT

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Brady Manek scored 22 points, Caleb Love hit three clutch 3-pointers and North Carolina defeated Syracuse 88-79 in overtime on Monday night. North Carolina’s win came despite a season-high 36 points from Cole Swider of Syracuse. He made 14 of 21 shots, including 7 of 11 from 3-point distance, before fouling out late in overtime.
NBA
CinemaBlend

Scottie Pippen’s Comments About Michael Jordan Have Now Drawn A Response From Another NBA Icon

Scottie Pippen made serious waves last fall when he called out his former Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan. The retired athlete, via his memoir, claimed Jordan used ESPN’s The Last Dance to “glorify” himself and asserted that he “ruined” basketball. In the aftermath, fans and NBA veterans alike have weighed in on the matter. Now, the latest to provide a response is one of Pippen and Jordan’s former on-court rivals – Dominique Wilkins.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy