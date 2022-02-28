ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scarlet Sunrise: Michigan still smack-talking Buckeyes after rivalry win

By Spencer Holbrook about 9 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kDTzG_0eRC5SEu00
Ohio State lost to Michigan in November. (Birm/Lettermen Row)

Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Ohio State football, recruiting, basketball and more in Scarlet Sunrise.

Michigan still smack-talking Buckeyes after rivalry win

The rivalry loss happened five months ago for Ohio State.

Michigan still isn’t done reminding the Buckeyes just what happened in the Big House in November, either. The Wolverines beat the Buckeyes for the first time in a decade in a 42-27 win over Ohio State to make it to the Big Ten title game — and ultimately the College Football Playoff.

And one Wolverines player in particular, quarterback JJ McCarthy, is still talking about the rivalry.

“For me, that rivalry is very personal, and I won’t dive too deep into that,” McCarthy told Sports Illustrated’s Wolverine Digest in a recent interview. “That was just one of those games where you definitely want to win it a lot more than the other ones. Of course, you want to win every game the way that you want to win every game, but that one was super, super nice to win. …

“For us, the whole 10-year stretch of us not winning, that’s all we know is beating Ohio State right now. So we’re going to keep that going.”

The rivalry seems to be back in full force after the other side finally won. And McCarthy and the Wolverines seem confident they won’t relinquish control of it from Ohio State any time soon.

Buckeyes fall flat in lackluster road loss to Maryland

Ohio State made it clear it couldn’t look past its road trip to Maryland.

Just three days after an impressive road win over Illinois, the Buckeyes had a quick turnaround away from home against the Terrapins, one of the worst teams in the Big Ten. Turns out the fifth game in 11 days proved to be the toughest to get up for.

The Buckeyes lost a lead early in the first half and never regained it. Maryland shot well and hit clutch shots. Whenever Ohio State appeared to be ready to climb back into game, the Terrapins came back to answer. And the momentum built Thursday night disappeared in the Buckeyes 75-60 blowout loss to the Terrapins inside the Xfinity Center on Sunday afternoon.

In a Big Ten race that is wide open with a week to play, Ohio State (18-8, 11-6 Big Ten) was tied for second in the loss column and had a shot at a double bye in the conference tournament. That road is now tougher. And after making a statement just a few days ago, the Buckeyes fell apart due to poor shooting and a lackluster defensive effort.

ICYMI: Lettermen Row coverage from Atlanta recruiting camp

Ohio State is a national recruiting brand and that means a number of players with offers and interest from the Buckeyes were on hand this weekend at the Under Armour Next Camp Series. Lettermen Row‘s Jeremy Birmingham and a host of On3.com recruiting analysts and team writers were on-site working to locate rising stars and get the scoop on the top players in attendance.

What Buckeyes targets did Birm and the others catch up with? They tried to find out the biggest storylines for the Buckeyes as the camp unfolded.

Miss any of the coverage? We have you covered.

