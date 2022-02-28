Syracuse Orange at UNC Tar Heels: How to watch, odds, predictions from ESPN, KenPom

Peyton Williams/UNC via Getty Images.

The final week of the regular season is upon us in college basketball, which means that many teams are seeing their final opportunities to pad their resume ahead of Selection Sunday. Syracuse travels to Chapel Hill to take on North Carolina on Monday night, and here is everything you need to know, including how to watch, odds, and predictions from ESPN and KenPom.

How to watch Syracuse at UNC

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Dean E. Smith Center, Chapel Hill, NC

Network: ESPN

Odds

UNC is currently an eight-point home favorite over Syracuse on Monday, according to the Vegas Insider consensus odds. The over/under for the contest is set at 156.5 total points.

Predictions from ESPN

Predicted winner: UNC

Predicted point differential: 9.5 points

Win probability (for UNC): 79.9%

ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) also lists Monday night’s ACC matchup with a matchup quality of 74.7, which is the fifth highest rated game on Monday’s slate.

KenPom predictions

Predicted winner: UNC

Predicted final score: UNC 84 – Syracuse 77

Win probability (for UNC): 74%

KenPom, like ESPN’s BPI, is a predictive tool used to project performances across college basketball. And like ESPN, KenPom expects the Tar Heels to walk away with a victory in this season’s final game in Chapel Hill.

UNC, Syracuse enter Monday’s game on differing streaks

Syracuse has lost two games in a row. The Orange fell to Notre Dame last Wednesday and fell in a blowout loss against Duke on Saturday. Jim Boeheim’s squad currently sits at 15-14 overall, including a 9-9 mark against ACC opponents.

UNC, on the other hand, has won three in a row, five out of six, and nine out of its last 11 games. The Tar Heels currently sit at 21-8 overall and 13-5 in ACC play.

UNC forward Leaky Black was injured during Saturday’s game against NC State, and his status is unknown for Monday’s game against Syracuse. Black hyperextended his right knee and did not play in the second half on Saturday. Forward Puff Johnson stepped into Black’s role and put up a career-best performance. So if Black is not able to suit up, it is likely that Johnson sees an extended role for the Tar Heels yet again.

Entering Monday, UNC currently holds the third spot in ACC standings, while Syracuse sitting in eighth.