Pensacola, FL

Booker T Washington High host elementary swim and dive program

By Daniel Heiser
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uFs3O_0eRC5F0h00

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Booker T. Washington High School will host a free elementary swim and dive program this spring.

10 year anniversary of Coast Guard helicopter crash in Mobile Bay that killed four servicemen

Included in this elementary program will be:

  • orientation to basic water safety
  • introduction to competitive swimming
  • focus on improvement on fresstyle and backstroke techniques
  • introduction to freestyle and backstroke starts and flip turns
  • introduction to 1-meter springboard safety skills

All participants wishing to partake in the program must be registered students in Escambia County and must be in grades K-5. Those interested must have all paperwork (registration and consent/authorization form) completed by the pre-class swim test at registration. All participants must be able to jump in deep water and swim 40 feet unassisted on the surface, without stopping, prior to acceptance into the program.

Registration will open on March 21 and 22 from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Washington High School Aquatic Center. The program will run from March 23 until May 20.

WKRG News 5

