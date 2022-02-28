ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Baylor at Texas: How to watch, odds, predictions from ESPN, KenPom

By Tyler Mansfield about 6 hours
 9 days ago
Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

One of the best college basketball games on Monday night’s slate is taking place in Austin, Texas, as No. 10 ranked Baylor travels to No. 20 Texas for an in-state Big 12 matchup at the Frank Erwin Center. Ahead of the game, which will be broadcast live on ESPN, predictions and betting odds – including KenPom analytics – are rolling in.

How to watch Baylor at Texas

Tip-off: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Frank Erwin Center, Austin, Texas

Channel: ESPN

Vegas odds

Baylor is a 1-point favorite over Texas, according to Vegas Insider. The over-under is set at 134.5 points.

ESPN BPI prediction

Predicted winner: Baylor

Predicted point differential: 0.6

Win probability (for Baylor): 52.5%

Matchup quality: 98.0

ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) is a tool that measures team strength and uses that to predict outcomes of future performances. ESPN’s BPI has Baylor at Texas as the highest-rated game on Monday’s slate in terms of matchup quality.

KenPom prediction

Predicted final score: Baylor 68, Texas 67

Win probability (for Baylor): 51%

KenPom is another tool that provides advanced analysis across college basketball. Like ESPN, KenPom projects that Baylor comes away with a victory over Texas on Monday.

Bears waxed Longhorns in first meeting of season

Baylor and Texas will face off Monday for the second time in the month of February, as they also met back on Feb. 12 in Waco – which happened to be a dominant 80-63 win for the Bears.

Baylor controlled that contest from start to finish, jumping out to a 44-31 lead at halftime and never looking back. The Bears shot 50% from the field in the win and were led by Adam Flagler’s 20 points – all while holding Texas to just 32.8% shooting.

Since that game, the Bears have gone 3-1 and are coming off a big 80-70 win over No. 5 Kansas on Saturday, which improved Baylor’s Big 12 record to 12-4.

As for Texas, the Longhorns have also went 3-1 since their Feb. 12 meeting with Baylor and are fresh off a 82-81 win over West Virginia on Saturday. Chris Beard’s squad posts a 10-6 mark in Big 12 play heading into Monday night.

Baylor is sitting at No. 2 in the Big 12 standings ahead of Monday’s game, while Texas is currently at No. 4.

