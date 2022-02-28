ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tigers Today: D.J. Uiagalelei among early Heisman Trophy favorites

By Pete Nakos about 8 hours
Photo by Matt Cashore-Pool/Getty Images

Good morning, Clemson fans, and welcome to Tigers Today. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Tigers sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Clemson football, recruiting, basketball and more in Tigers Today.

D.J. Uiagalelei among early Heisman Trophy favorites

It is far from a secret that DJ Uiagalelei‘s first full season at the helm of the Clemson offense did not go well. The sophomore never truly flashed the way he did a year ago against Notre Dame and Boston College. Instead it was a year filled with bumps, as the Tigers were a far cry from the explosive offensive led by Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne a year ago.

Uiagalelei finished the year 208 of 374 passing for 2,246 yard with nine touchdowns. He also finished the year throwing 10 interceptions with a 55.6 percent completion percentage. Despite all of the growing pains in year one as a starter, Uiagalelei is back in the Heisman Trophy conversation with spring practice days away.

Vegas Insider has revealed its odds for the most prestigious award in college football, giving Uiagalelei the fifth-best odds to win the award at +2000. Reigning Heisman winner Bryce Young leads the field with +200 odds. Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud comes in at +400, with new USC quarterback Caleb Williams slightly behind at +900. Texas running back Bijan Robinson is just a spot ahead of Uiagalelei at +1500.

There is plenty of time to grow until the season kicks off in August. But Las Vegas oddsmakers believe the Clemson quarterback is still in the mix for the top award in college football.

Atlanta UA Next Camp Series: Observations of Clemson Targets

Dozens of high-profile prospects poured into Atlanta on Sunday to participate in the second Under Armour Next Camp Series event of the year.

On hand for the event were several Clemson targets, including Caleb Downs, Justice Haynes, and Monroe Freeling. There were also a multitude of players that the Tigers have on their radar.

Clemson Sports was on hand to deliver notes and observations from a few prospects with offers from Dabo Swinney’s staff. We also included a quick analysis of Jeremiah Cobb, a 2023 running back who Clemson could end up offering.

Clemson spring preview: Where things stand with OL entering spring

Spring practice begins Wednesday, and Clemson Sports is breaking down where things stand with each position group.

On Friday, we looked at the quarterback and running back positions. Yesterday, we broke down the tight end and wide receiver battles. Today, we’ll dive into the offensive line. And over the next several days, we’ll continue to break down different positions daily, leading up to Wednesday’s start of spring practice.

Here is everything you need to know about the Clemson offensive line ahead of spring ball.

Community Policy