South Carolina women's basketball: SEC Tournament notebook

The Wildcats will head down to Gainesville as a solid favorite for Saturday’s game. According to ESPN’s PickCenter, No. 7 Kentucky is a 5.0-point favorite to beat the Florida Gators in what will be both teams’ regular-season finale. The over/under has been set at 143.0. Kentucky beat Florida in the first matchup between these two groups, doing so by a final score of 78-57 in Rupp Arena on Feb. 12.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO