JuJu Smith-Schuster weighs in on Lincoln Riley to USC, what it means for Trojans

By Stephen Samra about 7 hours
 2 days ago
Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

JuJu Smith-Schuster believes the football world is going to see a new era of USC football. With Lincoln Riley at the helm, the former Trojans star believes USC is on their way to being a perennial championship contender.

“Soon, man,” Smith-Schuster told TMZ Sports, when asked about Riley leading to Trojans to the top of the college football mountain. “This year and whatever God has planned. I think we just gotta keep pushing. I think it’s a great move. We have a great coaching staff, so it helps us out a lot.”

As you can see, the former Trojans wide receiver is a staunch believer in Riley. In addition to being excited for the new Trojans coach, Smith-Schuster stated that it’s time to bring the best USC players of yesteryear to campus — even Reggie Bush.

“I think it’s time to bring back everybody back on campus with all the greats,” added Smith-Schuster. “Especially Reggie Bush.”

“They banned him, but him being my idol, of course you gotta have him back on campus. Helps out a lot.”

JuJu Smith-Schuster is ready for the good times to roll with Lincoln Riley leading USC. While the former Trojans star doesn’t know where he’ll be playing next season in the NFL, he does know that the Trojans are on the rise.

Caleb Williams on the future of USC: ‘I want USC to be back to what USC was.’

As JuJu Smith-Schuster wants Lincoln Riley to return USC to greatness, the former Oklahoma coach got some help from the transfer portal. After landing this year’s No. 1 ranked athlete in the college football transfer portal this offseason in Caleb Williams, the former Sooners quarterback is now adjusting to his new surroundings in Los Angeles at USC. But the 2021 All-American freshman quarterback didn’t choose the Trojans to be close to the beach. No, he has an entirely different plan in mind, as he explained to ESPN.

Earlier this month, Williams explained his decision to transfer, why he chose USC, and most importantly, what he envisions accomplishing with the Trojans.

“I want USC to be back to what USC was. I want USC to be back to the old USC that everyone thinks of. It’s been a rough couple of years, but we’ve got the right coaches and players in place. The guys want to win. We’re going to bring some other guys in that are going to be impact players for us,” said Williams.

After throwing for 1,912 yards, 21 touchdowns and four interceptions and rushing for 442 yards and six more scores in his only season at Oklahoma, Williams is now gearing up for his first year at USC – which is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Sept. 3 against Rice at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

