ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Two Americans arrested in Tulum jailed in Cancun on weapons charges

By Tulum News
riviera-maya-news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTulum, Q.R. — Two Americans have been jailed after Tulum authorities found them in possession of numerous weapons. On Sunday, the General Directorate of Public Security of Tulum reported...

www.riviera-maya-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Californian

Tehachapi man arrested on suspicion of weapons charges

A multiagency effort resulted in a Tehachapi man being arrested on suspicion of multiple felonies, including being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of stolen property, according to a Kern County Sheriff’s Office news release. KCSO deputies and Stallion Springs Police Department officers arrested Aaron Rodgers,...
TEHACHAPI, CA
KFVS12

6 arrested on drug charges at two Paducah hotels

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office investigated complaints at two different Paducah hotels on Monday, February 21. Drug detectives were first called to a hotel on the 2700 block of HC Mathis Drive and arrested Phillip Graff after searching his room. The sheriff’s office said detectives...
PADUCAH, KY
Idaho State Journal

Two local residents wanted on felony theft charges arrested then released from jail within 24 hours

POCATELLO — Two Pocatello residents were recently arrested after being wanted on theft-related charges for weeks and then released from jail within 24 hours, according to police and court records. Crystal Ann Midthun, 35, of Pocatello, has been charged with attempted grand theft for an incident in June as well as grand theft and conspiracy to commit grand theft for an incident in November, court records show. David Scott Johnson,...
POCATELLO, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Cancun#Natali N Of Us#Jeep
Fox News

Philadelphia carjacking ring leader arrested and charged in two murders, police say

The alleged leader of a Philadelphia carjacking ring tied to two murders was arrested last week and could be linked to other incidents, authorities said Tuesday. Jonathan Akubu, 28, was taken into custody Friday following a weeks-long crime spree, officials said. He is now charged with arson, conspiracy to commit carjacking, aggravated assault and with the Feb. 6 murder of George Briscella, a Marine Corps veteran and the son of a Philadelphia police officer, and the Feb. 12 killing of Aiah Gbessay.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Children of divorced couple found stabbed to death 15 miles apart ‘devastated’

The children of an ex-husband and wife found dead in different parts of Gloucestershire have said they are “devastated”. Clive and Valerie Warrington, 67 and 73, are thought to have been murdered.The body of Mr Warrington was discovered at Sherborne Place in the centre of Cheltenham after police were called to reports of a serious assault at 6.25am on Wednesday.Ms Warrington was found dead a short time later at an address in the village of Bourton-on-the-Water, about 15 miles away.Both had suffered stab wounds. Detectives have linked the two killings.In a statement released on Thursday, their children said: “We are...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTNH

Bridgeport man arrested for weapon, narcotics charges

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bridgeport man was arrested on several weapon and narcotics charges in Middletown on Tuesday. The Middletown Police Department arrested Quimeen Johnson, 20, of Bridgeport, while making a motor vehicle stop for an unregistered car, improperly used license plates, and speeding. While searching the vehicle, police discovered an unregistered Glock 17 […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Complex

Two Louisiana Deputies Arrested on Manslaughter Charges Over Fatal Shooting

Two sheriff’s deputies in Louisiana are being charged with manslaughter as officials claim they shot an unarmed man in a car last week, per the New York Times. Deputies Isaac Hughes, 29, and Johnathan Louis, 35, were identified by Sheriff Joseph P. Lopinto III of Jefferson Parish as using “not justified” force when they shot and killed Daniel Vallee during a Marrero, La. standoff around 2 a.m. last Tuesday. Hughes and Louis were also fired from their jobs. The shooting followed a noise complaint, when the sheriff said Vallee was found in a parked car in front of a “known crack house.” Hughes joined the department in 2013, while Louis did so in 2020.
MARRERO, LA
cbs19news

Two Culpeper residents arrested on drug charges

CULPEPER, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A two-month-long investigation led to the arrest of two Culpeper residents on illegal drug charges. Twenty-nine-year-old James Robinson, Jr. and 32-year-old William Hawkins were arrested following a search warrant, which found cocaine, Percocet, Suboxone and multiple guns. The two men have been charged with possession...
CULPEPER, VA
WBOC

20-Year-Old Seaford Man Arrested on Drug, Weapon Charges

SEAFORD, Del.- Police have arrested a 20-year-old Seaford man on weapon and drug charges on Sunday. Seaford police say on routine patrol at the intersection of North St. and Woolford St. just after 4:30 p.m., they saw 20-year-old Jonathan Dugazon, sitting in a parked car. The officer knew that Dugazon had a capias for his arrest from Sussex County Superior Court for failing to appear on a firearm related case.
SEAFORD, DE
News Channel Nebraska

Two South Dakota men arrested and booked on several charges

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Norfolk Police arrested two 22-year-old South Dakota men following a traffic stop. Monday morning just before 12:30 a.m., Norfolk Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near Highway 81 and Monroe Ave. Authorities said that the officer said they could smell the odor of marijuana coming...
NORFOLK, NE
WIVB

Jamestown traffic stop turns up two loaded weapons and DWI charge

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown Police slapped the handcuffs on an alleged drunk driver and two passengers early Saturday morning after a traffic stop turned up two loaded handguns. The trio was stopped by police around 2:17 a.m. on Institute Street in Jamestown for driving with no headlights. The...
JAMESTOWN, NY
BOCANEWSNOW

CONCEALED WEAPON: West Delray Beach Man Arrested, Jailed

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach man is facing a concealed weapon charge after being arrested by the Delray Beach Police Department. According to jail records reviewed by BocaNewsNow.com, John Lombardi of Summer Lake Drive in West Delray Beach was arrested on […] The article CONCEALED WEAPON: West Delray Beach Man Arrested, Jailed appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Shropshire Star

Two guilty over Kyrell killing after ‘harrowing’ abuse caught on mobile phone

Phylesia Shirley and her former partner, Kemar Brown, subjected two-year-old Kyrell Matthews to repeated attacks in the weeks before his death. A woman and her violent ex-boyfriend have been found guilty of killing a two-year-old boy after their horrific abuse was captured on secret mobile phone recordings. Kyrell Matthews was...
CELL PHONES
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Arrest Two Men on Gun Charges

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested two men on gun charges. Authorities state that on February 16 at approximately 8:00 p.m., members of Wilmington’s Safe Streets Task Force made contact with 20-year-old Kyrin James and 20-year-old Kyree James in the 200 block of North Rodney Street. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a loaded .22 caliber handgun, a .380 caliber handgun, and additional ammunition. Both subjects were taken into custody without incident.
WILMINGTON, DE
WKTV

Utica man in jail on drug, weapons charges now accused in June shooting

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man who is being held in the Oneida County jail on drug and weapons charges is now also accused in a shooting that happened this past summer. Christopher Wallace, 39, a federal parolee, was arrested on June 8, 2021, after a search warrant was executed at a residence in Utica.
UTICA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy