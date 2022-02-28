ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

RICH'S LIFE HACKS: FIRST DATE

Johnjay and Rich
Johnjay and Rich
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XzDYr_0eRC3SSA00

From PLENTY OF FISH..

They suggest..

If your first date is a movie.. go to an early movie, then dinner.. that way you have something to ACUTALLY talk about and a time to do it.. if you just go to a movie and go home.. no TALK .. no getting to know someone..

Early movie.. then a dinner.

BEST TIME to start a first date.. 3PM

===

EYE CONTACT

PAY attention but dont’ look creepy..

When keeping good eye contact, alternate your focus from eye to eye. Supposedly, it creates a sparkle in your eye and it's a good way to avoid dead stares.

====

Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Apocalypsing Your Dating Life

You might be in the dating world, and as of late, you might have had some issues connecting with others. Though you may have gone on a couple of dates, the people that you have gone out with might have decided that the two of you were not a match, and when you asked why this was, they may have told you that you were treating the date as if it were your last one. So, what do you do if you are losing dates because you are treating every relationship like it is your last? How do you approach this type of issue? Though that answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert reveals her 'heart is broken' during emotional ACM Awards appearance

Miranda Lambert won the biggest prize of the night at the ACM Awards on Monday after being crowned Entertainer of the Year. But her joy over finally scooping the coveted title was tinged with sadness as she revealed her heartbreak during an emotional acceptance speech. Miranda was unable to attend the Las Vegas ceremony as she is currently in London, England, for a string of upcoming shows.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Wendy Williams Will Never Give Sherri Shepherd Her Blessing: 'She Stole Wendy’s Job!'

Sherri Shepherd is trying to squash any drama with Wendy Williams by announcing that she would love to have Wendy on her new show as a guest when she begins production of her own talk show later this year, however, sources close to Williams tell Radar that will never happen, in fact, the only place Sherri will ever be in the presence of Wendy ever again is in court.
CELEBRITIES
Sarmad Mayo

Best Hacks to Overcome Laziness in your life

1. Jump over your shadow. Life is not a request concert. Sometimes you have to do tasks that take effort because you just don’t feel like it. Fighting back is useless because at some point you have to tackle things. Imagine what your apartment would look like if you stopped doing the dishes regularly or never cleaned up again. Or think back to your school days. The later you started studying, the higher the pile of exam material was on the eve of the exam. It is entirely in your hands how stressful or stress-free you make your life. Always keep in mind, however, that you must deal with the consequences of your actions, or rather, those of your inaction.
The Independent

Renée Zellweger reveals she walked to Oscars in the rain as a way of keeping herself ‘grounded’

Renée Zellweger has revealed that she prefers to walk to high-profile awards shows such as the Oscars rather than take a limousine.The Judy star, 52, shared some of her unique pre-show habits during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, where she explained that the rituals allow her to remain “grounded” during these “once-in-a-lifetime” experiences.Zellweger opened up about the rituals after Fallon asked her whether she gets excited by the awards, such as the 2020 Oscars, where she won Best Actress for her role in Judy, to which she said: “I want to be grounded …...
CELEBRITIES
