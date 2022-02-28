RICH'S LIFE HACKS: FIRST DATE

From PLENTY OF FISH..

They suggest..

If your first date is a movie.. go to an early movie, then dinner.. that way you have something to ACUTALLY talk about and a time to do it.. if you just go to a movie and go home.. no TALK .. no getting to know someone..

Early movie.. then a dinner.

BEST TIME to start a first date.. 3PM

===

EYE CONTACT

PAY attention but dont’ look creepy..

When keeping good eye contact, alternate your focus from eye to eye. Supposedly, it creates a sparkle in your eye and it's a good way to avoid dead stares.

====