RICH'S LIFE HACKS: FIRST DATE
From PLENTY OF FISH..
They suggest..
If your first date is a movie.. go to an early movie, then dinner.. that way you have something to ACUTALLY talk about and a time to do it.. if you just go to a movie and go home.. no TALK .. no getting to know someone..
Early movie.. then a dinner.
BEST TIME to start a first date.. 3PM
EYE CONTACT
PAY attention but dont’ look creepy..
When keeping good eye contact, alternate your focus from eye to eye. Supposedly, it creates a sparkle in your eye and it's a good way to avoid dead stares.
