Law Enforcement

Santino Addy Arrested On Numerous Charges

By Don Sulat, Pacific News Center
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the Guam Police Department, on Saturday, February 26, at approximately 5 AM, CIS Detectives were activated to assume custody of Santino Addy. According to GPD, he was apprehended by officers assigned to the...

MyChesCo

Three Suspects Arrested on Gun Charges

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police announced the arrest of two men and a woman on gun charges. Authorities state that on February 8 at approximately 11:09 a.m., executed a search warrant in the 1300 block of East 29th Street. Police made contact with three subjects, 19-year-old Jaeir Sharpe, 19-year-old Avorery Brown, and 20-year-old Tashiona Brown, who had an active capias for her arrest. Police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun. All three subjects were taken into custody without incident.
WILMINGTON, DE
KRQE News 13

Semi driver arrested on DWI charges

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A trucker is accused of driving the wrong way on I-40 while drunk. State police received reports of a semi-truck driving west on the eastbound lanes near Moriarty last Saturday. They say an officer closed the highway and warned drivers about the approaching truck. The officer then used spike strips to get […]
MORIARTY, NM
NEWS10 ABC

2 arrested on drug charges in Bennington

eople have been arrested on drug charges in Bennington. The Bennington Police Department said Christopher Collins, 30, of East Hampton, Massachusetts and Andrew Diaz, 29, of West Springfield, Massachusetts were found with over 5,000 bags of fentanyl.
BENNINGTON, VT
The Independent

Jealous mother who ran over love rival made pregnant by the father of her child is jailed

A jealous mother has been jailed for three years for running over a love rival who had been made pregnant by the father of her child.Alexis Glass, 20, mounted the pavement and crushed Chantay Dunlavy against a wall on Summerwood Road, Isleworth, west London, on 10 September last year.David Markham, prosecuting, said: “The defendant deliberately drove her vehicle at the victim who was 36 weeks pregnant at the time.“The defendant’s own child was in the vehicle in an unsecure baby seat.” Glass had only given birth two months before the incident and the father of the baby, known as Jayden,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDVM 25

Man arrested on child neglect charges

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — Officers arrested a Prince William County man on child neglect charges Tuesday evening. Jonathan Ellington is currently behind bars. Officers responded to a residence in Manassas for a child abuse allegation. When officers arrived they found the victim a 13-year-old who swallowed drugs. They later found out the drugs the teenager […]
MANASSAS, VA
Natchez Democrat

Man arrested in Natchez on rape charge

NATCHEZ — A Natchez man has been arrested on a rape charge after a tip that Adams County Sheriff’s Office received from medical workers. A release from ACSO states authorities were notified of a potential rape victim at Merit Health Natchez on Friday. Deputies responded and were able...
NATCHEZ, MS
The Independent

Capitol rioter dies by suicide while awaiting sentence: ‘The justice system killed his spirit’

A convicted Capitol rioter from Pennsylvania died by suicide on 25 February, according to local news reports. Matthew Lawrence Perna was arrested just days after the 6 January 2021 riots, according to the Department of Justice. He was indicted a month later and pleaded guilty to all charges on 17 December. He was awaiting his sentence in April.The 37-year-old man from Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, was charged with obstruction of an official proceeding, aiding and abetting, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds and disorderly conduct in a Capitol...
ADVOCACY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Sacramento

Two Arrested For Weapons Charges In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Two were arrested for weapons charges in Stockton, said the Stockton Police Department. On Friday, Stockton police conducted a vehicle checkout on Cherbourg Way and found the driver to be on probation. During a search, they located a firearm. Officers arrested 39-year-old Bunloeun Srey and 28-year-old Ranny Srey for weapon charges.
STOCKTON, CA
NBC Philadelphia

Ringleader Arrested for Numerous Carjackings, 2 Murders, Police Say

A Philadelphia man has been arrested for allegedly taking part in a carjacking ring that struck "numerous" times in the city and surrounding area in recent weeks, and officials said other people are still being sought. Jonathan Akubu, who has been arrested at least seven times in the past, including...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
lootpress.com

Two arrested on drug charges in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, the Beckley Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, assisted by the WVSP SRT team, served a search warrant at 103 Hargrove Street in Beckley. As a result, Michael D. Kelley, age 32 of Beckley, and Savannah Todd, age 29 of Beckley, were...
BECKLEY, WV
JC Post

Kansas man arrested in January linked to numerous other crimes

COWLEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a suspect following a January 19, arrest have added numerous charges against him, according to a media release from Arkansas City police. On January 19, police arrested 29-year-old Dakota Mikel Hughes of Arkansas City, who was running from police and booked him into the...
COWLEY COUNTY, KS
The Independent

Body parts of missing woman found in bags at country park after man charged with murder

The body parts of a missing woman have been found inside bags at a country park three months after she disappeared.Detectives launched a murder enquiry after Ilona Golabek, 27, vanished from her home in Boston, Lincolnshire, on 9 November.Kamil Ranoszek, 40, was arrested two weeks later and charged with murder. He is currently awaiting trial at Lincoln Crown Court.Lincolnshire Police have now revealed suspected human remains were discovered at Witham Way Country Park in the town on 19 February.Officers attended and recovered bones which were later confirmed to be human while specialist teams found other body parts in three other...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KGLO News

Mason City man facing numerous Cerro Gordo County felonies now charged with break-in in Hancock County

CORWITH — A Mason City man accused of multiple felony charges in Cerro Gordo County is now facing charges as part of a Hancock County break-in. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department says 35-year-old Brandon Hufstedler has been charged with third-degree burglary, fifth-degree criminal mischief, possession of burglar’s tools, and third-degree theft. They say that’s after an investigation into a burglary at the American Legion post in Corwith last June. The Sheriff’s Department says their investigation is continuing and additional charges are likely against other people.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IA

