Jane.com on Bringing BNPL Options to the Table for Younger Consumers

 2 days ago
BNPL plans are becoming more popular among consumers from all generations, but some of the method’s most enthusiastic users tend to be millennials and members of Generation Z. As a result, retailers that routinely cater to consumers in these age groups have become increasingly interested in offering installment payment services to...

pymnts

PYMNTS Intelligence: BNPL Provides Flexibility and Buying Power to Younger Consumers

Buy now, pay later (BNPL) continues to gain popularity across all age groups, and U.S. consumer use in 2021 was up 81% from 2020. Most of that growth came from younger age groups, however. Millennials made up 40% of BNPL users in 2020, the largest share of users by age group. Generation Z consumers are expected to catch up to millennials in time and are already adopting BNPL at a higher rate than millennials. While millennials will continue to make up the most significant portion of total BNPL users, 44% of all Gen Z consumers are expected to use BNPL services at least once by the end of 2022, compared to 37% of millennials.
pymnts

Merchants, Take Note: Consumers Want More In-Store BNPL Options

Buy now, pay later (BNPL) methods have reached new heights in the past year as consumers have kept flexible, digital payments front and center during transactions. Many consumers say BNPL can help them manage their payments and extend their purchasing power, including when purchasing big-ticket and luxury items. BNPL’s appeal...
pymnts

Jane.com Uses BNPL to Meet and Bolster Ties With Millennials, Gen Z Consumers

Buy now, pay later (BNPL) has become significantly more prominent during the accelerated digital transformation accompanying the pandemic. More and more consumers completing transactions via the web or mobile checkouts have become increasingly familiar with installment payment options, and as they chart their returns to physical retail, they are taking their new preferences with them.
pymnts

In the Age of Digital, Consumers Still Value Physical Shopping

Consumers still want something physical amid their digital shopping experiences, recent research by PYMNTS has found. Almost two years into their own digital transformations, consumers around the world have changed how they use the physical store and how they use their smartphones to improve the in-store shopping experience. More than...
