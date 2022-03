How easy it is to forget our history in US of fighting for these rights. Re “Latin America moves forward in legalizing abortion as the US rolls back access. What gives?” by Marcela García (Opinion, March 1): Why are women in Latin America taking action to decriminalize abortion when, in this country, we are in the process of moving to recriminalize this important part of reproductive care? Maybe because they see the obvious signs of what happens when abortion is a crime. They see the ravages brought by illegal and self-induced abortions. They see the extremes that women will go to in order to end a pregnancy they didn’t want or couldn’t afford. They see how the poor suffer the most from criminalization.

