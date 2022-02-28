ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

We Salute You: Pierce Griffith

By Lauren Rude
 9 days ago

(WHTM) — On Monday, abc27 salutes Pierce Griffith.

abc27 News

We Salute You: Fred E. McKeon

(WHTM) — On Wednesday, abc27 honors Sergeant First Class Fred E. McKeon. McKeon served in the U.S. Army from 1952 and 1972. He completed three tours in Vietnam. In 2010, McKeon passed away. We thank you and salute you for your service.
MILITARY
WNYT

We Salute You: Ryan and Kc Gosse

NewsChannel 13 salutes siblings Kc and Ryan Gosse of Grafton. They have both served in the Army National Guard. Kc's service includes time in the Caribbean, where she rescued her dog. Ryan's service includes time overseas. He has also been working for the Honor Guard, providing funeral services for veterans...
GRAFTON, NY
WNYT

We Salute You: Kendra Nuness

NewsChannel 13 salutes Navy E-5 Kendra Nuness of Albany. Her service from 2008 to 2016 includes two deployments to the Mediterranean Sea, and time at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii.
ALBANY, NY
State
North Carolina State
WNYT

We Salute You: James Hutson

NewsChannel 13 salutes Army Private James Hutson of Albany. The husband and father served as a tank mechanic in World War II.
ALBANY, NY
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Officer Dean Jordheim, we salute you!

Officer Dean Jordheim started with the Fargo Police Department in 2008. Officer Jordheim began his career in patrol and expanded his expertise in numerous areas within the patrol division. He joined the department’s bicycle officer group and later graduated from Northwestern University’s Police Motorcycle Operator Course. As a certified motor officer, Officer Jordheim transferred to the Traffic Safety Unit (TSU). While as a member of the TSU, he would issue over 1,500 traffic tickets per year. Officer Jordheim became a subject matter expert in all areas of traffic enforcement and traffic safety. He attended numerous advanced vehicle accident courses including becoming certified in crash reconstruction.
FARGO, ND
WNYT

We Salute You: Benjamin L. Kline Jr.

NewsChannel 13 salutes Army Air Corps Flight Officer Benjamin L. Kline Jr. of West Ghent. The husband joined the Army Air Corps in 1944, and his work included piloting gliders while overseas, and being an instructor.
GHENT, NY
WNYT

We Salute You: Roger Lampron

NewsChannel 13 salutes Air Force A1C Roger Lampron of Saratoga Springs. He served in the 1950s and was stationed at air bases in Greenland, Colorado and Florida.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

We Salute You: Loomis Trudeau

NewsChannel 13 salutes US Navy Fireman Third Class Loomis Trudeau of Schenectady. He served from 1917 to 1918 on the USS Lake Moor. Sadly, he was lost at sea when the ship was torpedoed on April 11, 1918, off the coast of Scotland. Thank you for your service.
SCHENECTADY, NY
Newnan Times-Herald

Salute to Veteran Patients Week

In honor of Salute to Veteran Patients Week through the VA Hospitals, the VFW Post 2667 and Auxiliary were on hand at the Newnan VA Outpatient Clinic to distribute snacks, water and Valentine bags. This week is to honor all Veterans who are patients through the VA Hospital System to...
NEWNAN, GA
WNYT

We Salute You: Clarence Neumann

NewsChannel 13 salutes Navy Ensign Clarence Neumann of Glenville. He joined the Navy in 1943, and was a dive bomber pilot, landing and taking off at various carriers at sea.
GLENVILLE, NY
WNYT

We Salute You: Harvey Sutton

NewsChannel 13 salutes Air Force Captain Harvey Sutton of Guilderland. He served as an oral surgeon in the Air Force in Normandy during WWII, and later worked as a dentist in the Capital Region.
GUILDERLAND, NY
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
WNYT

We Salute You: Bill Hasselbach

NewsChannel 13 salutes Army Specialist E-4 Bill Hasselbach of Delmar. The Philip Schuyler grad served 15 months as a supply specialist in Vietnam, and ran a soda and beer depot there.
DELMAR, NY

