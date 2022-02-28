We Salute You: Pierce Griffith

Officer Dean Jordheim started with the Fargo Police Department in 2008. Officer Jordheim began his career in patrol and expanded his expertise in numerous areas within the patrol division. He joined the department’s bicycle officer group and later graduated from Northwestern University’s Police Motorcycle Operator Course. As a certified motor officer, Officer Jordheim transferred to the Traffic Safety Unit (TSU). While as a member of the TSU, he would issue over 1,500 traffic tickets per year. Officer Jordheim became a subject matter expert in all areas of traffic enforcement and traffic safety. He attended numerous advanced vehicle accident courses including becoming certified in crash reconstruction.

FARGO, ND ・ 8 DAYS AGO