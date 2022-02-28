ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republic, MO

School bus mask requirement lifted in two school districts

By Christina Randall
REPUBLIC, Mo. — The Republic School District and Ozark School District announced students will no longer be required to wear masks on buses.

The two school districts made the announcement through social media that on Monday, February 28, masks requirements on buses will be lifted.

The announcement comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention outlined the new set of measures for communities where COVID-19 is easing its grip.

