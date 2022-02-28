Moms highlight importance of inclusivity, talking about differences

Kelsey and Brandyn Dickison found out their child would have missing fingers and a clubbed foot prior to his birth.

After some observation, they noticed Nash wasn’t latching well for feeding, and when he cried, only one side of his face would move.

Nash, now 2 years old, was later diagnosed with Moebius syndrome, a rare neurological condition often characterized by paralysis of facial nerves.

A mother of two who lives with her family in Faribault, Kelsey was left feeling alone upon learning of Nash’s diagnosis.

“You could talk to family and friends, but they didn’t know how to react, and felt like they distanced us for a while,” Kelsey said. “It’s so hard to relate and find anybody that’s different, especially in this area.”

She stumbled across a support group on Facebook, where she was pleased to find quite a few mothers in Minnesota going through the same feelings as her. Another member of the group connected Kelsey with Nikki Hunter, a mother of three who lives in Bloomington. Her daughter Reese is nearly 2 years old and was diagnosed with Moebuis syndrome shortly after birth.

When Reese was born, Nikki noticed she wasn’t blinking, nor was she moving her face and eyes as her older children did. She also didn’t eat well upon her release from the hospital, and Nikki reached out to Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare for help.

“When Reese was 1 week old, doctors told me not to Google it,” Nikki said. “I didn’t listen. There are so many unknowns and I was so scared.”

She later came across a YouTube video where a mother posted a link to a Moebuis support group. Nikki said she let out all of her fears and shared Reese’s story with the group. Kelsey was one of the commenters. Nikki later learned they only lived one hour away from each other.

“At that time, Reese was having trouble eating and needed to have a swallow study,” Nikki said. “Kelsey said she had just gone through that with Nash. My husband, Ross, also grew up in Faribault, and there have just been all of these connections with Kelsey.”

Nikki said knowing she had someone out there her age, going through similar situations, was comforting, and she no longer felt isolated and alone. In a time where Facebook was a dark place, Nikki said the support group was a ray of sunshine for her. She said social media continues to be a good resource for her, and offers different therapy ideas and gives parents a place to share their child’s’ victories.

Both Kelsey and Nikki hope their children never feel like they’re alone, because they’ll have a whole crew cheering for them.

“Reese isn’t even 2 yet, but I have a whole photo album made to show her all of the people supporting her and caring for her,” Nikki said.

Raising awareness of differences

There are an estimated 25-30 million Americans living with a rare disease, according to the Genetic and Rare Diseases Information Center. A rare disease is defined as a disease or condition that impacts fewer than 200,000 people in the United States. One in 20 people will live with a rare disease at some point in their life, according to Gillette.

Rare Disease Day is being observed Monday, with a main goal of raising awareness about how rare diseases have an impact on people’s lives and their communities. The first Rare Disease Day was celebrated on Leap Day in 2008, because Feb. 29 is rare itself, happening every four years. Now, Rare Disease Day is celebrated annually.

Kelsey and Nikki are sharing their stories for one common mission: reminding people that it is OK to learn more about differences and to ask kind questions.

While some people view children with rare diseases in a negative way, Kelsey and Nikki beg people to think the opposite.

“It’s not negative. You don’t need to feel sorry for us,” Kelsey said. “We’re really proud of our child, and we’ve worked really hard. It’s opened up all of our eyes to differences. It’s been really rewarding. It’s not a negative thing and it’s not sad.”

Nikki shared similar situations, where even family members acknowledge Reese saying “that poor baby.”

“At first I felt that way. But as she’s grown, she doesn’t know any different,” Nikki said. “I don’t want her to be pitied, I want her to know that she’s strong. She’s working her butt off to get where she’s at. Every single thing she does is celebrated big here in my house.”

The experience of raising a child with a rare disease has been eye-opening for both families in ways either mother would not have imagined. Nikki said she remembered feeling scared of children with development disabilities and unsure how to connect with them. Reese has taught her to be more compassionate, not fearful, and to treat people who are different like anyone else.

When some people think of rare diseases, Kelsey said the assumption can easily be made that they can’t do things like ‘normal”’people.

“That’s not true,” Kelsey said. “Nash can do all the things any kids his age can do, he’s just had a lot of health and support along the way.”

Choosing kindness

Along with clubbed feet, Nash has missing fingers on one of his hands. Kelsey said she is surprised with the amount of people who notice it. She gets a lot of questions about his hands, and why his eyes don’t move, and why he doesn’t smile.

Kelsey said some things just take a bit longer for Nash to learn and are harder for him to do. His hand is proudly referred to as his lucky fin, aligned with the “Lucky Fin Project,” started by a Michigan mother whose daughter was born with a hand difference. Kelsey said she likes to think Nash is proud of it, and she hopes he never has to feel like he has to hide his lucky fin. When out in public, Kelsey said people haven’t been mean about it, but they get a lot of questions and stares from kids. Instead of being afraid to ask questions, Kelsey wishes that people would ask and acknowledge Nash.

“My kid is watching, and he can see that you avoid him,” Kelsey said. “When people stare, Nash usually says, ‘Hi.’”

Nikki remembered feeling worried when bringing Reese out into public once the world opened up more. It brought more stares and awkward comments.

“Some days it’s harder than others, and I take offense to stares and being avoided,” Nikki said. “It’s taught me how to communicate differently with other parents about what other people look like, and with kids, finding it to be more of an opportunity to educate what it is versus what it looks like for Reese.”

Asking questions is OK, Nikki said, especially because it’s more harmful to stare than it is to ask about it.

Natalie Fetzek, a certified child life specialist with Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare, said kids are naturally curious and will ask questions when they notice differences. She said it’s important for parents and caregivers to be open with having those conversations about disability and inclusion, and being approachable for children to come up and be able to ask those questions.

“It’s about embracing that idea of: ‘Yes we are all different. Let’s talk about it,” Fetzek said. “If it’s not talked about, kids pick up on that and become fearful. It’s something we don’t talk about. We want to start those conversations early.”

Fetzek encourages those in need of support or resources to reach out.

“Always know, whether it’s your child’s health care institution, your school if you are a caregiver looking for support on how to talk to kids about themes of inclusion, there are resources out there,” Fetzek said. “We are here to support all. From schools, teachers and social workers, there are a whole bunch of people trained to help. Access your resources as you are able.”