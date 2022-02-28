ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

ND Supreme Court rejects Bismarck officer’s defamation claim

By The Associated Press
KX News
KX News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20NlqD_0eRC1d8r00

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Supreme Court says a former Bismarck police sergeant didn’t make a valid claim for defamation by Burleigh County’s top prosecutor.

The high court, which recently upheld a lower court’s dismissal of the claim, said Robyn Krile failed to show that State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer acted with malice when she submitted certain documents related to Krile’s professional conduct to law enforcement agencies and Krile’s prospective employers.

Lawyer said she believed Krile had made false statements as an officer and that the state’s attorney’s office would no longer use Krile as a witness. Krile was later fired. She is now the police chief in Lincoln.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Officials: Richland County corrections center fire was deliberately set

WAHPETON, N.D. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials in Richland County say a man who started a fire at the corrections center was seen on surveillance video lighting some sort of device before fleeing. Sheriff Larry Leshovsky says it’s difficult to identify the device that held the material that was set on fire about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday […]
KX News

N.D. Highway Patrol accreditation up for renewal

The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies dates back to 1979 providing credentials to agencies that demonstrate excellence through department standards. The North Dakota Highway Patrol is one of the numerous departments accredited. “It’s part of Canada, The United States, Mexico; we get to see other ideas from other police departments, other agencies, and […]
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Government
Burleigh County, ND
Government
State
North Dakota State
County
Burleigh County, ND
City
Bismarck, ND
City
Lincoln, ND
KX News

Mandan man to spend 10 years in prison for fatal crash

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A man convicted of killing a pedestrian in Mandan the morning after he was arrested for drunken driving has been sentenced  to spend 10 years in prison. TC Younger Carry Moccasin earlier pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide and reckless endangerment, along with drunken driving and drug paraphernalia possession. Two drug […]
MANDAN, ND
KX News

Supreme Court to review Native American child adoption law

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has agreed to review a case involving a federal law that gives Native Americans preference in adoptions of Native children. The high court said Monday it would take the case involving the 1978 Indian Child Welfare Act. The law has long been championed by Native American leaders as a […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defamation#Nd Supreme Court#Ap#State#Nexstar Media Inc
KX News

Rep. Boschee calls on State to divest from Russia

After KX News reported last week that the North Dakota Legacy Fund is invested in Russian holding, there was an outpouring of North Dakotans on social media calling for the state to withdraw from all Russian assets. On Saturday, North Dakota House Minority Leader Josh Boschee, of Fargo, shared KX News’ article on Twitter calling […]
FOREIGN POLICY
KX News

Burgum proclaims March 2 day of prayer for Ukraine

Governor Doug Burgum issued a proclamation today declaring March 2 a day of prayer for the people of Ukraine as they continue to defend against attacks by Russian armed forces. The proclamation notes many North Dakotans can trace their ancestral roots to Ukraine and that the United States and Ukraine share common values, including freedom, democracy and […]
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
KX News

Minot Police citizens academy offers hands-on look at police work, service

If you want to get a behind-the-scenes, hands-on look at how the Minot Police Department works, here’s your chance. The 2022 Citizens Police Academy has been set for May, and the information and training sessions are packed. Course content includes instruction in the areas of patrol operations, the workings of the crime scene response unit, […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

South Dakota House committee rejects recreational pot bill

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota House Republicans have dismissed a proposal to legalize recreational pot for adults, in a major blow to a bill that aimed to honor the will of the voters. The bill that was tossed Monday narrowly passed the Republican-controlled Senate last week. Lawmakers reasoned they should try to stay ahead […]
U.S. POLITICS
KX News

ND Oil driller invests in proposed carbon-capture pipeline for Midwest

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s biggest oil driller says it will commit $250 million to help fund a proposed pipeline that would gather carbon dioxide produced by ethanol plants across the Midwest and pump it underground for permanent storage. Billionaire oil tycoon Harold Hamm’s Continental Resources will make the investment into Summit Carbon Solutions’ […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Big retail businesses show interest in Minot

More than 3.5 million visits were recorded at the Dakota Square Mall in Minot over the last 12 months, according to The Retail Coach contracted by the city to recruit chain retail business into the area. The report says Minot’s primary trade area has a population of about 176,000 and it’s expected to increase over […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

KX News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
528K+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy