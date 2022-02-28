ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, MI

Vote for Livingston Daily Athlete of the Week (Feb. 21-26, 2022)

By Bill Khan, Livingston Daily
 9 days ago
We are firmly within the championship season for winter high school sports.

The team wrestling finals were held last weekend, with Hartland falling in the state semifinals to Detroit Catholic Central. The hockey playoffs, always one of the best times of the year in Livingston County, got started with regional action.

Hartland won the KLAA championship in girls basketball and advanced to this Tuesday’s title game in boys basketball.

Pinckney won the SEC White championship in swimming and diving, while the postseason continued in competitive cheer and began in bowling.

This is the time of year when athletes can make names for themselves by performing at their best at the most important time of the season. Four of the five athletes on this week’s Livingston Daily Athlete of the Week ballot stood out in championship settings, while the other continued his strong play as the regular season for boys basketball is winding down.

Voting is open until 3 p.m. Wednesday. Vote early, vote often.

Refresh your browser if the poll isn’t immediately visible.

Nick Baker, Brighton hockey

Baker had three goals and two assists, as Brighton opened state tournament play with an 8-2 victory over Jackson. Baker leads Brighton in scoring with 25 goals and 21 assists in 25 games. He has goals in 12 of his last 13 games.

Erik Bolang, Pinckney swimming

Bolang set the conference meet record with a time of 1:54.84 in the 200-yard individual medley and took first place in the 100 breaststroke in 1:00.17, as Pinckney won the SEC White championship. Bolang was also on winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams.

Leah Lappin, Hartland basketball

Lappin scored 14 of her career-high 22 points in the second half, as Hartland came from behind to beat Howell in the KLAA championship game. She had 13 points in a 59-36 victory over Belleville in the tournament semifinals.

Morgan Maliszewski, Hartland bowling

Maliszewski won the Division 1 regional at Wonderland Lanes in Commerce Township with a six-game score of 1,095. She won by 52 pins over Nicole Waun of Farmington. Maliszewski’s highest games were a 216 in Game 1 and a 204 in Game 6.

Greg Wilkinson, Fowlerville basketball

Wilkinson scored 22 points in a 73-70 loss to Lakeland and a career-high 28 in a 54-49 loss to Lansing Eastern. He’s averaging 21.6 points in his last five games.

Contact Bill Khan at wkhan@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @BillKhan.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Swimming#Bowling#Detroit Catholic Central#Klaa#Sec#Livingston Daily Athlete#Division 1
