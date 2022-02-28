Heinen’s offers nutrition guidance to help you shop healthy

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) — Heinen’s wants your trip to the grocery store to be a journey into better health. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton learns about Heinen’s Personalized Nutrition Center that offers expert nutrition guidance, vitamin therapies and much more. Click here to learn more about this unique offering inside the Mayfield Village Heinen’s store.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.