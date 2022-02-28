ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, MO

One person dead after Tesla hit by two vehicles in Independence

By Juan Cisneros
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KIrs0_0eRC0vou00

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a Tesla on Interstate 70 Sunday night.

According to police, the Tesla broke down in the westbound center lane of the interstate, west of Little Blue Parkway, when it was struck by two other vehicles.

The driver of the Tesla was pronounced dead at the scene and the passenger was taken to the hospital. The driver was identified as 74-year-old Terry Siegel.

Independence police said a mechanical issue caused the vehicle to lose power and stop.

The drivers and passengers of the other two vehicles were not injured. Police say everyone appears to have been wearing a seatbelt.

The crash continues to be under investigation.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Independence, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Accidents
City
Independence, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Independence, MO
Accidents
City
Kansas City, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Traffic Accident#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 4 Kansas City Wdaf Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy