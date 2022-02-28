ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Turkish opposition vows return to parliamentary democracy

By SUZAN FRASER
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 9 days ago

ANKARA, Turkey — (AP) — The leaders of six opposition parties in Turkey pledged on Monday to bring back parliamentary democracy and scrap the executive presidential system that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan introduced three years ago.

In a ceremony in Ankara, the parties' leaders put their signatures on a 48-page declaration confirming their resolve to introduce a “Strengthened Parliamentary System” should they unseat Erdogan in elections currently scheduled for June 2023.

Erdogan, who has been in office since 2003 — first as prime minister and as president since 2014 — inaugurated a presidential system in 2018 that abolished the office of the prime minister and concentrated most powers in the hands of the president. The office of the president had been a largely ceremonial post until then.

The opposition has blamed Turkey’s woes, including an economic downturn and an erosion of rights and freedoms, on Erdogan’s system which they say amounts to a “one-man rule.” The presidential system was narrowly approved in a 2017 referendum and was installed following elections in 2018.

The new system envisioned by the six opposition parties would revive the office of the prime minister and restore the president’s largely symbolic powers, party officials said during the ceremony. It foresees a greater separation of powers, including an increased legislative and oversight role for the parliament, and an independent judiciary. It also promises transparency and greater rights and freedoms, including women’s rights.

The declaration was signed by Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the head of the main opposition Republican People’s Party; Meral Aksener from the nationalist Good Party; Temel Karamollaoglu from the conservative Felicity Party; Gultekin Uysal from the Democrat Party; Democracy and Progress Party’s Ali Babacan; and Future Party’s Ahmet Davutoglu.

Davutoglu and Babacan were co-founders of Erdogan’s ruling party and served in top positions before breaking away from the movement in criticism of Erdogan’s policies.

Turkey’s second largest opposition party, the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party, was excluded from the declaration. The government accuses the party of links to outlawed Kurdish militants and many of its members, including its former leaders, have been imprisoned. Erdogan has in the past accused the Republican People’s Party of siding with “terrorists.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Metro International

Turkish opposition parties promise to slash presidential powers

ANKARA (Reuters) – Six Turkish opposition parties set out a joint plan on Monday to slash presidential powers and strengthen the role of parliament if they win the next election. The new system would reverse changes made in a 2017 referendum that gave President Tayyip Erdogan near unchecked authority,...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ali Babacan
Daily Montanan

The fragile Ukrainian democracy is proof of the miracle of democracy

As the family lore goes, when my great-great grandmother was really mad, the greatest epithet she could muster was, “damn Bolsheviks.” That’s understandable. Both sides of my family left Russia and lands not far from Ukraine because of the totalitarian regimes. What happened after they left is also a matter of family lore because after […] The post The fragile Ukrainian democracy is proof of the miracle of democracy appeared first on Daily Montanan.
POLITICS
WDBO

EXPLAINER: What's behind latest scare at Chernobyl plant?

When fighting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine resulted in power cuts to the critical cooling system at the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant, some feared that spent nuclear fuel would overheat. But nuclear experts say there’s no imminent danger because time and physics are on safety's side. Because...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkish Leaders#Turkey#Parliamentary Democracy#Ap#Good Party#Felicity Party#The Democrat Party#Future Party
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Live updates: Many head to Kyiv hoping for onward evacuation

KYIV, Ukraine — Civilians from besieged towns northwest of Kyiv worked their way toward the capital Wednesday, crossing over a small river via a damaged bridge. The bridge area has come under sporadic mortar fire in recent days, with civilians killed. But there was little shelling reported in the area Wednesday morning, so civilians took their chance to leave their homes in the hope of finding safety.
POLITICS
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Besieged Ukraine city of Mariupol buries dead in mass grave

MARIUPOL, Ukraine — (AP) — Under steady Russian bombardment, workers in Ukraine's besieged southern port city of Mariupol are hastily and unceremoniously burying scores of dead Ukrainian civilians and soldiers in a mass grave. With morgues overflowing and more corpses uncollected in homes, city officials decided they could...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Middle East
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Live updates: Canada to send drone cameras to Ukraine

BERLIN -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Canada will soon send Ukraine “highly specialized equipment.”. Trudeau said during a visit to Berlin that Zelenskyy also accepted an invitation to address the Canadian Parliament during Wednesday’s conversation. Zelenskyy spoke to the British Parliament on Tuesday.
WORLD
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Europe faces pressure to join US, British ban on Russian oil

BRUSSELS — (AP) — Europe faces a tough choice: Is it worth a recession to choke off oil and gas money to Russia while it fights a war in Ukraine?. While U.S. and British bans on Russian oil increase the pressure on Europe to follow suit, the continent's dependence on Russia for energy makes an immediate embargo much more difficult. Still, some officials say it is the only way to stop pouring billions in oil and gas revenue into President Vladimir Putin's coffers, despite the near certainty of record inflation worsening.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Ukrainians flee some besieged cities as conditions worsen

LVIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Renewed efforts to rescue civilians from increasingly dire conditions in besieged and bombarded Ukrainian cities were underway Wednesday. Days of shelling have largely cut residents of the southern city of Mariupol off from the outside world and forced them to scavenge for food and water.
EUROPE
CBS DFW

Gov. Abbott Calls For Statewide Day Of Prayer For Ukraine

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday issued a proclamation announcing Sunday, March 13 as a Day of Prayer for Ukraine. He also announced the Texas Governor’s Mansion will be lit blue and yellow on Saturday, March 12 and Sunday, March 13 in solidarity with the Ukrainian people. In addition, the Ukrainian flag will be flown at the mansion on Saturday and Sunday. Gov. Greg Abbott (credit: Office of the Governor) The Governor announced the Day of Prayer and the mansion lighting on a conference call with 80 Texas faith leaders. “Cecilia and I encourage Texans of all faiths and religious backgrounds to join us in a day of prayer for all of Ukraine and to stand in solidarity with the thousands who have been affected by this horrific war,” said Governor Abbott. “Prayer has the power to comfort, heal, and bring peace beyond all understanding, and it is my hope that we can come together to honor the people of Ukraine this Sunday. May we acknowledge God’s glory and continue to advocate for democracy for all nations.” Gov. Abbott said he and the First Lady will pray at a Ukrainian church in Houston this Sunday.
AUSTIN, TX
Daily Mail

Australian Defence Force preparing for the worst and will increase the military by 18,500 soldiers in response to growing threats from China and Russia - costing taxpayers $38billion

The Australian Defence Force will prepare for the worst by increasing the military by 18,500 soldiers in response to twin threats China and Russia. The ADF will recruit thousands of additional soldiers, sailors and aviators in the biggest expansion to the army in over 40 years. Australia will spend $38million...
MILITARY
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

European stocks surge, Asia down after Wall St retreat

BEIJING — (AP) — European stocks and Wall Street futures rebounded Wednesday as investors watched diplomatic efforts to end Russia's attack on Ukraine, while Asian markets sank after Chinese inflation accelerated. Already high oil prices added more than $1 per barrel and then gave up those gains following...
STOCKS
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
125K+
Followers
93K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy