The State of the DC Extended Universe’s Batman, Heading Into the Reboot

The following post contains SPOILERS for The Batman. Proceed with the caution of a man dressed as a bat entering the apartment of a murderer sending him riddles. The Batman goes to great pains to make it clear this is not a movie set in the DC Extended Universe. Batman isn’t Ben Affleck; he’s not an aging, mopey CrossFit enthusiast who brands his enemies and speaks through a weird voice distorter. He’s Robert Pattinson, a young, vaguely goth-y Bruce Wayne just two years into his career as Gotham City’s Caped Crusader. This Batman dresses in a functional suit of armor. He mostly drives around in bikes and cars he tinkers with in his lair. There are no other superheroes in sight and very few super-villains — even Selina Kyle, a woman we know is destined to be Catwoman, never goes by that name in the entire film.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO