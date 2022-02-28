The State of the DC Extended Universe’s Batman, Heading Into the Reboot

The Gotham City of The Batman is on fire. Not literally perhaps, but certainly metaphorically; the city’s skyline is frequently rendered in burnt oranges and fire engine reds. The blaze only seems to subside when it rains—which it does, often. It’s in this cleansing rain where audiences first meet the Batman (Robert Pattinson) of writer/director Matt Reeves’ The Batman, emerging out of the shadows to deliver a beatdown to a group of thugs under the self-professed idea of “vengeance.” How Bruce externalizes his modus operandi is typically rendered in platitudes such as this, but The Batman immediately offers a more internalized rationale; before Bruce is seen, he’s heard—with a narration, pulled from the journals he’s keeping—giving context to the latest crusade of the famous Caped Crusader.
