Retail

New Realme GT 2 Pro gets official at MWC 2022

By Roland Hutchinson
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The new Realme GT 2 Pro smartphone has been made official at Mobile World Congress 2022 in Barcelona, the handset comes with some impressive specifications. The device comes with a 6.7 inch Super Reality Display that has a WQHD+ resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels, the handset...

www.geeky-gadgets.com

