ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Turkish opposition vows return to parliamentary democracy

By SUZAN FRASER Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0eRBzAqm00

The leaders of six opposition parties in Turkey pledged on Monday to bring back parliamentary democracy and scrap the executive presidential system that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan introduced three years ago.

In a ceremony in Ankara, the parties' leaders put their signatures on a 48-page declaration confirming their resolve to introduce a “Strengthened Parliamentary System” should they unseat Erdogan in election s currently scheduled for June 2023.

Erdogan, who has been in office since 2003 — first as prime minister and as president since 2014 — inaugurated a presidential system in 2018 that abolished the office of the prime minister and concentrated most powers in the hands of the president. The office of the president had been a largely ceremonial post until then.

The opposition has blamed Turkey’s woes, including an economic downturn and an erosion of rights and freedoms, on Erdogan’s system which they say amounts to a “one-man rule.” The presidential system was narrowly approved in a 2017 referendum and was installed following election s in 2018.

The new system envisioned by the six opposition parties would revive the office of the prime minister and restore the president’s largely symbolic powers, party officials said during the ceremony. It foresees a greater separation of powers, including an increased legislative and oversight role for the parliament, and an independent judiciary. It also promises transparency and greater rights and freedoms, including women’s rights.

The declaration was signed by Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the head of the main opposition Republican People’s Party; Meral Aksener from the nationalist Good Party; Temel Karamollaoglu from the conservative Felicity Party; Gultekin Uysal from the Democrat Party; Democracy and Progress Party’s Ali Babacan; and Future Party’s Ahmet Davutoglu.

Davutoglu and Babacan were co-founders of Erdogan’s ruling party and served in top positions before breaking away from the movement in criticism of Erdogan’s policies.

Turkey’s second largest opposition party, the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party, was excluded from the declaration. The government accuses the party of links to outlawed Kurdish militants and many of its members, including its former leaders, have been imprisoned. Erdogan has in the past accused the Republican People’s Party of siding with “terrorists.”

Comments / 0

Related
Metro International

Turkish opposition parties promise to slash presidential powers

ANKARA (Reuters) – Six Turkish opposition parties set out a joint plan on Monday to slash presidential powers and strengthen the role of parliament if they win the next election. The new system would reverse changes made in a 2017 referendum that gave President Tayyip Erdogan near unchecked authority,...
MIDDLE EAST
Mountain Democrat

Assaults on democracy

The civilized world was stunned to see Russian armed forces aggress on Ukraine. Neither diplomatic efforts nor the threat of crushing sanctions on the Russian economy could deter Vladimir Putin from deploying 190,000 troops, fighter jets and naval ships to attack their democratic neighbor. With their country under siege, 500,000 Ukrainians, mostly women and children, have fled the country while male civilians stay behind to fight alongside their army.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ali Babacan
WDBO

EXPLAINER: What's behind latest scare at Chernobyl plant?

When fighting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine resulted in power cuts to the critical cooling system at the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant, some feared that spent nuclear fuel would overheat. But nuclear experts say there’s no imminent danger because time and physics are on safety's side. Because...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS DFW

Gov. Abbott Calls For Statewide Day Of Prayer For Ukraine

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday issued a proclamation announcing Sunday, March 13 as a Day of Prayer for Ukraine. He also announced the Texas Governor’s Mansion will be lit blue and yellow on Saturday, March 12 and Sunday, March 13 in solidarity with the Ukrainian people. In addition, the Ukrainian flag will be flown at the mansion on Saturday and Sunday. Gov. Greg Abbott (credit: Office of the Governor) The Governor announced the Day of Prayer and the mansion lighting on a conference call with 80 Texas faith leaders. “Cecilia and I encourage Texans of all faiths and religious backgrounds to join us in a day of prayer for all of Ukraine and to stand in solidarity with the thousands who have been affected by this horrific war,” said Governor Abbott. “Prayer has the power to comfort, heal, and bring peace beyond all understanding, and it is my hope that we can come together to honor the people of Ukraine this Sunday. May we acknowledge God’s glory and continue to advocate for democracy for all nations.” Gov. Abbott said he and the First Lady will pray at a Ukrainian church in Houston this Sunday.
AUSTIN, TX
New Hampshire Bulletin

COVID aid stripped from U.S. spending bill after protests states would lose relief money

WASHINGTON – Congressional leaders on Wednesday pulled more than $15 billion in emergency COVID-19 aid from a government funding bill after infuriated Democrats said their states would get shut out of promised cash from a 2021 pandemic relief package. Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement that it was “heartbreaking” to remove the COVID-19 funding, […] The post COVID aid stripped from U.S. spending bill after protests states would lose relief money appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

U.S. congratulates Yoon as South Korean president-elect, says alliance 'ironclad'

WASHINGTON, March 9 (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday congratulated South Korea's President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol and said President Joe Biden looked forward to working with him to expand close cooperation between the allies. "We congratulate President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol," a White House spokesperson said. "The alliance between the United States...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parliament#Turkish Leaders#Election#Turkey#Good Party#Felicity Party#The Democrat Party#Future Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Middle East
ABC News

ABC News

568K+
Followers
140K+
Post
302M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy