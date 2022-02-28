Lourdes Academy looks to uphold strong boys basketball tradition with another playoff run

OSHKOSH – It’s never easy to follow in the footsteps of championship teams. But this year’s version of the Lourdes Academy boys basketball team is tasked to do just that.

The 2020-21 Knights won the Division 4 state championship, continuing a successful tradition under coach Dennis Ruedinger and the coaches before him. Since moving to the WIAA in 2000-2001, Lourdes has made five appearances at the state tournament, including two in the past three seasons.

Although they didn’t win the Trailways Conference-East title this season, they tied with Hustisford for second at 11-3, one game behind champion Oakfield.

“Our league was competitive this year, which was good to see,” Lourdes assistant coach Ben Huizinga said following Thursday’s 75-67 win over Coleman. “We fell short and it was our No. 1 goal. Now it’s the postseason and everyone is 0-0 and it’s time to lace them up and get after it.”

Huizinga was filling in for Ruedinger, who missed the game due to illness.

“The thing that coach Rudy has established here is a culture and a tradition of toughness,” Huizinga said. “Our goal every year is that our seniors hand down that tradition. When you take a look at last year’s team, those kids — with his son Preston and my son Jack — had been a part of our program their whole life. They don’t know anything else other than Lourdes basketball.

“So when you get in the playoffs and that’s all they know, it’s pretty tough to beat. But they showed these kids the commitment and the toughness and the tradition of what Lourdes basketball is. That was the biggest thing I saw tonight was a toughness and a grit that has been the foundation of our program for 20 years.”

And that is something not lost with this year’s senior class.

“It’s always something we’re going to remember,” guard Dominic Kane said. “We’re a new team. We graduated basically our whole starting five last year. We’ll always remember it and it motivates us, that state championship.”

Senior guard Jack Seibold agreed.

“Last year’s team was really good and we were lucky to be a part of it,” Seibold said. “It helped us with experience a lot, but that was last year’s team. It doesn’t only motivate us, but it motivates teams that want to beat us because they know what happened to us last year.”

Kane said this year’s team is ready to forge its own identity. To do that, the Knights need to stay focused and continue to improve.

“I think our team defense can always use a little bit of work,” Kane said. “And then I think we just got to keep the effort going for the whole game. I think when we play at our max effort, we are unstoppable.”

Huizinga sees the potential for the Knights to make another deep postseason run.

“The sky is the limit,” Huizinga said. “We have some really good players. Like all teams, you have adversity throughout the year and it’s how you manage it. How far we can go? Well, the goal is to raise the gold ball. We coach for March. We coach for playoff games and to compete in an environment that is enjoyable to just get after it.

“These kids after tonight and throughout the year, they think they have found what they are capable of. And the thing is it doesn’t matter how far we get, we just want them to make sure that when they leave our program they have a great taste in their mouth for Lourdes basketball.”

Kane is confident more success is on the horizon.

“I think we’re going to state,” he said with a smile.

The Knights, who finished the regular season with a 16-8 overall record, earned a No. 5 seed for the WIAA Division 5 postseason and will host No. 12 seed Stockbridge in a regional quarterfinal game Tuesday.

