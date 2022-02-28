ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Russian cenbank says it carried no FX interventions on Monday due to sanctions

By Reuters
 9 days ago

Feb 28 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank, which raised its key rate to 20% in an emergency move, did not carry out foreign currency interventions on Monday due to the latest Western sanctions, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina.

Nabiullina did not say who was selling dollars and euros on the market on Monday that helped the rouble recover from record lows. read more

Nabiullina said the central bank stood ready to support the banking sector that turned into a structural deficit of liquidity due to high demand for cash.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Jon Boyle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

#Foreign Currency#Russian#Fx#Central Bank
