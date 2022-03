Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has withdrawn her support for British nationals to go join the fight against Vladimir Putin’s forces in Ukraine after being contradicted by colleagues.She insisted that she had been just “expressing support for the Ukrainian cause” when she earlier said she would “absolutely” support UK nationals who chose to go to join the war.Now Ms Truss said there are “better ways” to contribute to the efforts, such as making donations, as she stressed the travel advice for individuals not to go to Ukraine.Prime Minister Boris Johnson had contradicted her earlier remarks, insisting that the Government was not...

POLITICS ・ 3 HOURS AGO