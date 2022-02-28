Sen. Deb Fischer reacts to Putin's nuclear alert announcement
By NTV News
foxnebraska.com
9 days ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Senator Deb Fischer released a statement on Sunday after Putin announced he is putting Russia’s nuclear forces on alert. As if his senseless decision to invade Ukraine and bring horrific devastation to its people wasn’t evidence enough, Putin’s attempt at nuclear blackmail illuminates the truly threatening nature of...
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Senator Deb Fischer released the following statement after President Biden delivered his annual State of the Union address Tuesday evening:. Tonight, President Biden highlighted the belated steps the United States is taking to cripple Putin and his oligarchs. The administration can and should do more, including ratcheting up sanctions to confront Putin’s tyrannical activities, significantly increasing defensive aid to Ukraine and NATO allies, and boosting overall U.S. defense spending.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday activated Russia’s special deterrence forces, which includes nuclear weapons. “Top officials in NATO’s leading countries have been making aggressive statements against our country. For this reason, I give orders to the defense minister and chief of the General Staff to introduce a special combat service regime in the Russian army’s deference forces,” Putin said during a televised meeting with his top military aides on Sunday, as reported by Russia’s state-run TASS.
Vladimir Putin has ordered Russia's military to put its deterrence forces, which include nuclear weapons, on "special alert". He told defence chiefs it was because of "aggressive statements" by the West, amid widespread condemnation of his invasion of Ukraine. The announcement does not mean Russia intends to use the weapons.
Vladimir Putin putting Russia's nuclear forces on high alert is an attempt to distract people from "what's going wrong in Ukraine", Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said. Mr Wallace said Mr Putin was engaged in a "battle of rhetoric" by trying to "remind the world" he had a deterrent. He...
Russian President Vladimir Putin's implied threat to turn the Ukraine war into a broader nuclear conflict presents President Joe Biden with choices rarely contemplated in the atomic age, including whether to raise the alert level of U.S. nuclear forces.This turn of events is all the more remarkable for the fact that less than a year ago, Putin and Biden issued a statement at their Geneva summit that seemed more in keeping with the idea that the threat of nuclear war was a Cold War relic. “Nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought,” they agreed.Putin on Sunday...
Vladimir Putin ordered Russia’s nuclear deterrent on high alert after “absolutely unacceptable” remarks by Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, the Kremlin has claimed.The Russian president said he had placed Moscow’s nuclear forces on a “special regime of combat duty” in response to “aggressive statements” from members of the Nato defence alliance.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov went further on Monday to blame the escalation during Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine on Ms Truss.“Statements were made by various representatives at various levels on possible altercations or even collisions and clashes between Nato and Russia,” he told a press briefing, the Interfax news agency reported.“We believe...
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has agreed to talks with a Russian delegation on the border with Belarus. Vladimir Putin has put Russia’s strategic nuclear deterrent forces on high alert, dramatically ratcheting up the tensions in his stand-off with the West over his invasion of Ukraine. The United States immediately...
When fighting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine resulted in power cuts to the critical cooling system at the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant, some feared that spent nuclear fuel would overheat. But nuclear experts say there’s no imminent danger because time and physics are on safety's side. Because...
WASHINGTON, March 9 (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday congratulated South Korea's President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol and said President Joe Biden looked forward to working with him to expand close cooperation between the allies. "We congratulate President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol," a White House spokesperson said. "The alliance between the United States...
VIENNA, March 9 (Reuters) - The U.N. nuclear watchdog's systems monitoring nuclear material at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine have stopped transmitting data to its headquarters, it said on Wednesday, a day after it reported the same interruption at Chernobyl. International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi "said...
AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday issued a proclamation announcing Sunday, March 13 as a Day of Prayer for Ukraine.
He also announced the Texas Governor’s Mansion will be lit blue and yellow on Saturday, March 12 and Sunday, March 13 in solidarity with the Ukrainian people.
In addition, the Ukrainian flag will be flown at the mansion on Saturday and Sunday.
Gov. Greg Abbott (credit: Office of the Governor)
The Governor announced the Day of Prayer and the mansion lighting on a conference call with 80 Texas faith leaders.
“Cecilia and I encourage Texans of all faiths and religious backgrounds to join us in a day of prayer for all of Ukraine and to stand in solidarity with the thousands who have been affected by this horrific war,” said Governor Abbott. “Prayer has the power to comfort, heal, and bring peace beyond all understanding, and it is my hope that we can come together to honor the people of Ukraine this Sunday. May we acknowledge God’s glory and continue to advocate for democracy for all nations.”
Gov. Abbott said he and the First Lady will pray at a Ukrainian church in Houston this Sunday.
WASHINGTON – Congressional leaders on Wednesday pulled more than $15 billion in emergency COVID-19 aid from a government funding bill after infuriated Democrats said their states would get shut out of promised cash from a 2021 pandemic relief package. Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement that it was “heartbreaking” to remove the COVID-19 funding, […]
The post COVID aid stripped from U.S. spending bill after protests states would lose relief money appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
ROME, March 9 (Reuters) - The Vatican's secretary of state on Wednesday condemned the reported bombing of a children's hospital in the besieged port of Mariupol in Ukraine. The Mariupol city council said the hospital had been hit several times by a Russian air strike, causing "colossal" destruction. read more.
