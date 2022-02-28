ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Huron, MI

Chilly Monday

By Lori Pinson
fox2detroit.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChilly conditions this morning, but at least it's dry....

www.fox2detroit.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

World stocks rise, oil retreats in 'less panicked' trading session

NEW YORK, March 9 (Reuters) - Global stock markets rallied in Europe and North America on Wednesday after three straight days of selling, and oil prices retreated from the peaks scaled over the last week as investors digested the news of Russian oil import bans. Moscow accused the United States...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port Huron, MI
CBS News

Students across Florida protest "Don't Say Gay" bill

Demonstrators across Florida protested after the controversial "Don't Say Gay" bill passed in the Senate. The bill would restrict teachers and school districts from discussing gender identity and topics surrounding sexuality in the classroom from kindergarten through third grade. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Americans are paying dearly for gas as prices reach fresh highs

A day after Americans faced the highest costs they've ever seen at the pump, gas prices jumped once again and set a new all-time record on Wednesday, according to AAA. The national average now stands at $4.25 per gallon, the highest ever following Tuesday's record of $4.17 per gallon. Before...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hill

US, Poland still discussing possible jet deal

American and Polish officials are still discussing how Warsaw could transfer its fleet of MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine following a surprise announcement that caused Washington to balk at the idea, a senior U.S. defense official said Wednesday. “We continue to consult with our Polish counterparts,” the official said, adding...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy