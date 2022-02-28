ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ankeny, IA

Metro quilting donation event sees continued success

By Natalie Paynter
WHO 13
WHO 13
 2 days ago

ANKENY, Iowa — About a week ago, the Quilters Cupboard in Ankeny hosted it s first large donation event for babies in the NICU at Blank Children’s Hospital .

The shop said that since its first big event, around three dozen more quilts are ready to bring to the NICU.

“The turnout for this has been amazing. I’m here at least twice a week, picking up tops and or completed quilts to deliver and it’s just amazing to know that this community can come together this way…for those that are in need,” said Quilters Cupboard customer, Deb Foley.

The event originally consisted of 24 quilters that got together to sew for a cause, but after word got out, the shop continued to receive quilts from people around central Iowa.

The shop plans to host two more events this spring, one in April and one in June. Swaddling cloths and other positioning aids for babies will be added to the list of sewable donations.

Recently, they have had many other organizations reach out, including different hospitals asking if they would broaden their donations for other people in need.

“So that’s a whole different aspect. So this has kind of morphed and gone many different ways because we’re doing it for kids, but there are the teens and the cancer patients and all of that so I mean, this could be a never-ending thing,” said owner, Cindy Peters.

The shop continues to be overwhelmed with the community’s response and how this has brought so many people with shared experiences together.

