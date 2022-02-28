Chef José Andrés feeds Ukrainian refugees at the border
By Luke Lukert
Thousands fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine are being fed by one of D.C.’s most famous chefs as they cross the border. José Andrés is on the ground in Poland with his nonprofit World Central Kitchen. Friday evening, World Central Kitchen began serving hot meals at...
Some of the biggest names in the D.C.-area restaurant industry are joining forces to raise money for Chef Jose Andres’ World Central Kitchen, which is helping feed Ukrainian refugees and families fleeing the Russian invasion. Nearly a dozen chefs at some well-known D.C. dining spots are taking part in...
In the decade-plus since being founded by Chef José Andrés, the nonprofit World Central Kitchen has developed a mind-bending ability to respond to seemingly every major disaster across the globe to serve meals to those in need. To wit, at the start of last week, the WCK Twitter account was posting about relief efforts in Brazil, Madagascar, and Tonga.
The Australian Defence Force will prepare for the worst by increasing the military by 18,500 soldiers in response to twin threats China and Russia. The ADF will recruit thousands of additional soldiers, sailors and aviators in the biggest expansion to the army in over 40 years. Australia will spend $38million...
VIENNA, March 9 (Reuters) - The U.N. nuclear watchdog's systems monitoring nuclear material at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine have stopped transmitting data to its headquarters, it said on Wednesday, a day after it reported the same interruption at Chernobyl. International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi "said...
ROME, March 9 (Reuters) - The Vatican's secretary of state on Wednesday condemned the reported bombing of a children's hospital in the besieged port of Mariupol in Ukraine. The Mariupol city council said the hospital had been hit several times by a Russian air strike, causing "colossal" destruction. read more.
When fighting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine resulted in power cuts to the critical cooling system at the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant, some feared that spent nuclear fuel would overheat. But nuclear experts say there’s no imminent danger because time and physics are on safety's side. Because...
Prince George
and
Princess Charlotte
have been asking their parents, the
Duke
and
Duchess of Cambridge
, about the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. During a visit to the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London on Wednesday, Prince William revealed that his oldest kids have come home asking questions.
WASHINGTON, March 9 (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday congratulated South Korea's President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol and said President Joe Biden looked forward to working with him to expand close cooperation between the allies. "We congratulate President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol," a White House spokesperson said. "The alliance between the United States...
AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday issued a proclamation announcing Sunday, March 13 as a Day of Prayer for Ukraine.
He also announced the Texas Governor’s Mansion will be lit blue and yellow on Saturday, March 12 and Sunday, March 13 in solidarity with the Ukrainian people.
In addition, the Ukrainian flag will be flown at the mansion on Saturday and Sunday.
Gov. Greg Abbott (credit: Office of the Governor)
The Governor announced the Day of Prayer and the mansion lighting on a conference call with 80 Texas faith leaders.
“Cecilia and I encourage Texans of all faiths and religious backgrounds to join us in a day of prayer for all of Ukraine and to stand in solidarity with the thousands who have been affected by this horrific war,” said Governor Abbott. “Prayer has the power to comfort, heal, and bring peace beyond all understanding, and it is my hope that we can come together to honor the people of Ukraine this Sunday. May we acknowledge God’s glory and continue to advocate for democracy for all nations.”
Gov. Abbott said he and the First Lady will pray at a Ukrainian church in Houston this Sunday.
Guatemala’s congress has increased prison sentences for women who have abortions, bucking a recent trend in Latin America toward expanding access to the procedures. As some of Latin America’s largest countries – Mexico, Argentina, Colombia – have expanded abortion access in the past two years, there remain countries where conservative religious trends continue to hold sway.
