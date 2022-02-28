ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Sunny with a High Near 44

By news desk
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother quiet weather day with warm temperatures and mostly clear skies. Very little changes until late this week. Sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Tonight. Mostly clear, with a low around 24....

Snowfall totals for Sunday

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 14. Tomorrow Morning: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Mid 20s. Tomorrow Afternoon: Snow showers. Windy. High 32. Tomorrow Evening: Lingering snow showers. Windy. Low 20s. Conditions remain dry this evening with temperatures hovering around 20. Tonight, light snowfall will start in the North Country a little after midnight,...
Isolated Flurries or Snow Showers Tonight; Winter Chill For Monday

Clouds increase from north to south late this evening as a strong cold front moves in to the region from the north and pushes through after midnight. Much of the Valley will just see passing clouds, but a few areas of light flurries or snow showers are possible. Temperatures fall to the mid 30s late this evening, and wind gusts could still reach 25 miles per hour at times.
Snow showers Tuesday afternoon

Morning: Cloudy. Snow showers. Upper teens. Afternoon: Cloudy with snow showers. High 37. Tonight: Some rain and snow showers. Low 25. Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High 36. Low 19. A break from the cold is expected as the calendar turns to March. Cloudy skies throughout today, with scattered snow showers. Highs...
Light Snow Thursday

(Quad Cities, IA/IL) - YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:. ***FIRST ALERT DAY FOR SNOW 3 P.M. THURSDAY THROUGH 3 A.M. FRIDAY***. Scattered flurries will end into our Wednesday evening with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Thursday we’ll see snow develop in the afternoon with. highs in...
Here's When Major New Storm Will Bring Mix Of Snow, Sleet, Rain To Region

A new major winter storm that will make its way across the country will bring a mix of snow, sleet and rain to the region toward the end of the week. Tuesday, Feb. 1 will start out with clear skies on a cold and dry day a high temperature in the low 30s and wind-chill values between 5 and 15 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds will increase during the day.
Heavy rain, snowy weather forecast across Northwest

The month of March can bring all sorts of wacky weather amidst the shift from winter to spring. Heavy rain and snow will linger across the Northwest on Tuesday while much of the country begins a warm-up, featuring above-average temperatures. A couple of clipper systems will bring some snow across...
Mild weather Wednesday, temps dip Thursday

The week looks mostly quiet aside from some precipitation overnight, but temperatures will be up and down throughout the week. There could be some scattered rain and snow showers early overnight. It will be partly cloudy and chilly. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and a bit milder with highs in...
First Alert Forecast: Cold, mix of sun and clouds Saturday

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather ProducerHappy weekend! It's quiet, but cold for your Saturday. Highs will only make it into the mid 30s under a mix of sun and clouds.Overnight, skies become mostly clear. Temps fall into the 20s once again with wind chills in the teens for many waking up Sunday.Tomorrow will be the milder half of the weekend with a rebound into the mid 40s. Despite that, it'll still feel cold as winds pick up, gusting to 30 mph at times.The majority of Sunday will be bright and dry, but a cold front moves in through the evening. A few brief scattered snow showers will be possible, but no accumulation is expected.Behind the front, we're back into the freezer for Monday. Bundle up!
Quiet Week Ahead, Gradual Moderation With Temps

Tonight, clear early, a few clouds late and cold. Low temperatures 10° (North) to 20° (South). Tuesday, morning sun, afternoon clouds. Around 40°. Tuesday night, a quick hit of rain showers between 6 pm and midnight. Mid-30s. Wednesday, sunny. Low to mid 40s. Wednesday night, a few...
