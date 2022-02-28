ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ukraine slows Russian advance under shadow of nuclear threat

By The Associated Press & Scripps National
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CJBNW_0eRBxLUL00

Outgunned but determined Ukrainian troops slowed Russia's advance and held onto the capital and other key cities.

At least for now.

In the face of stiff resistance and devastating sanctions, President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia's nuclear forces put on high alert.

That threatened to elevate the war to a terrifying new level.

Explosions and gunfire that have disrupted life since the invasion began last week appeared to subside around Kyiv overnight.

Ukrainian and Russian delegations met Monday on Ukraine's border with Belarus.

It's unclear what those talks will yield.

Terrified Ukrainian families huddled in shelters, basements, or corridors, waiting to find out.

On Sunday, the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced nearly $54 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

The agency said nearly $26 million will come from the Department of State and $28 million from the U.S. Agency for International Development.

The exact death tolls are unclear, but the U.N. human rights chief said at least 102 civilians have been killed.

Of those 102 civilians, 16 of them were children, the Associated Press reported .

According to the U.N., more than 500,000 people have fled the country since Russia invaded it last week.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Humanitarian Aid#Russian#Ukrainian#The Department Of State#U N#The Associated Press
Telegraph

Watch: Russian saboteur plot in Kyiv ends in deadly hail of bullets

Mobile phone footage showing a lethal ambush on a Russian truck in Kyiv was posted on social media within moments of it happening on Friday. Three soldiers, said to be Russians disguised as Ukrainians, lay dead at the end of a fierce gun battle that lasted for more than two minutes. The footage was filmed by civilians from flats overlooking the scene.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy