Portion of Amherst Street in Granby closed due to accident

GRANBY, Mass. ( WWLP ) – A crash has closed a portion of Amherst Street in Granby Monday morning.

According to the Granby Police Department, at around 7:30 a.m. police have closed Amherst Street at West Street for a tractor-trailer versus tri-axle dump truck accident.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

