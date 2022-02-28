Portion of Amherst Street in Granby closed due to accident
GRANBY, Mass. ( WWLP ) – A crash has closed a portion of Amherst Street in Granby Monday morning.
According to the Granby Police Department, at around 7:30 a.m. police have closed Amherst Street at West Street for a tractor-trailer versus tri-axle dump truck accident.Russia’s Ukraine invasion could mean higher gas prices, inflation in the U.S.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.
Comments / 0