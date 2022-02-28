ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Russian cenbank says it carried no FX interventions on Monday due to sanctions

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mgQ2l_0eRBwky500

(Reuters) - The Russian central bank, which raised its key rate to 20% in an emergency move, did not carry out foreign currency interventions on Monday due to the latest Western sanctions, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina.

Nabiullina did not say who was selling dollars and euros on the market on Monday that helped the rouble recover from record lows.

Nabiullina said the central bank stood ready to support the banking sector that turned into a structural deficit of liquidity due to high demand for cash.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

No restrictions on paying debts to non-residents in FX, says Russian c.bank

MOSCOW, March 3 (Reuters) - No restrictions stopping people from paying debts in foreign currency to a foreign company or bank have been introduced, Russia's central bank said in a question and answer page on its website, last updated on Thursday. Reporting by Reuters in Moscow; Editing by Toby Chopra.
Reuters

Russian cenbank widens Lombard List, lowers rating requirements

MOSCOW, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank widened the Lombard List of collateral it agrees to take in exchange for provide banks with liquidity and also lowered rating requirements, expanding refinancing options for the financial sector amid looming Western sanctions. Earlier on Thursday, the central bank started to...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Russian cenbank tells banks to consider postponing dividends

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian central bank on Friday told lenders to consider postponing dividends and bonus payments to managers, as it announced measures to ease regulatory requirements for the sector. The central bank is extending support to the banking sector that it announced on Thursday after Russia invaded Ukraine,...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elvira Nabiullina
Reuters

Russian cenbank eases caps on banks' open foreign currency positions

MOSCOW, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank said on Sunday it was temporarily easing restrictions on banks' open foreign currency positions after the West decided to block certain Russian banks' access to the SWIFT international payment system over the fighting in Ukraine. The measure, allowing banks suffering from "external...
MARKETS
Reuters

Russian cenbank provides banking sector with $7 bln via FX swap

MOSCOW, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank said on Friday it has provided banks with $6.97 billion in a foreign exchange swap operation after it extended its support to the banking sector to ensure financial stability. The Russian central bank beefed up the banking sector with extra liquidity...
WORLD
NME

‘Escape From Tarkov’ economy crashes due to Russian sanctions

The economy in Escape From Tarkov has been upended, as the value of its primary in-game currency is tied to the real-world Russian rouble. As The Loadout reports, the main currency in Escape From Tarkov – called the rouble – is tied to the real-world value of the Russian rouble. This has caused major issues for players looking to buy and sell goods in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreign Currency#Russian#Fx#Central Bank
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Russian rouble tanks on new sanctions, Latam FX extend winning streak

* Rouble sinks below 80 to the dollar * MSCI Latam FX index set for 7th day of gains * Ukraine longer-dated dollar bonds clock worst day ever By Shreyashi Sanyal Feb 23 (Reuters) - Fresh Western sanctions slammed the Russian rouble on Wednesday, while a gauge for Latin American currencies extended its winning streak to the seventh straight day on a combination of hawkish central bank policy and higher commodity prices. The rouble tumbled 1.9%, well past 80 to the dollar after Western nations responded to President Vladimir Putin's recognition of separatist enclaves in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine with plans to target banks and elites. The European Union blacklisted Russian lawmakers, freezing their assets and banning travel, while Germany froze a major gas pipeline project from Russia, and London and Washington targeted Russian debt. Russia's sovereign dollar bonds were also hit, along with longer-dated bonds. Ukraine's hryvnia weakened to 29.66 against the dollar, extending its rout to the fifth straight day. Ukrainian longer-dated dollar bonds suffered their worst day on Wednesday since their issuance in 2015. Russian stock markets were shut for the day on account of a public holiday. The dollar-denominated RTS index fell 1.1%. "Investors are increasingly tense as hopes of significant talks aimed at solving the crisis evaporate and the first sanctions have been thrown into Russia's path with threats of more to come," said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown. Latin American assets on the other hand have been fairly shielded from these major geopolitical events as investors look for value in the region despite political uncertainty. Tighter monetary policy since 2021 and rising commodity prices have boosted appetite for currencies in Brazil, Mexico, Chile and Colombia. Stocks in the region had massively underperformed their developed counterparts in 2021 but analysts now point to that becoming a relative strength this year as it has created attractive valuations. "We've essentially seen that commodities have been the main driver of price action across currency pairs...We have also seen record inflows at the beginning of this year into the commodity complex," said Christian Lawrence, senior strategist at Rabobank. Brazil's real rose 0.9% on Wednesday amid sky-high inflation readings, while the MSCI index for Latin American currencies added 0.8% as it climbed for the seventh straight session. Data showed Brazil's inflation in the month to mid-February rose to the highest for that month in six years. Central bank policymakers have more than quintupled Brazil's benchmark interest rate to 10.75% from its record low of 2% last March, and have already signaled the need for extra adjustments ahead. Stronger commodity prices including those of copper and oil also lifted the currencies of Chile, Mexico and Colombia, all rising between 0.4% and 0.8%. Separately, South Africa's rand added 0.2% after the finance ministry said in the national budget that debt would peak lower than previously expected and spending would grow only modestly. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1511 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1210.12 0.29 MSCI LatAm 2411.63 0.4 Brazil Bovespa 113022.25 0.12 Mexico IPC 51712.53 -1.69 Chile IPSA 4468.30 -0.1 Argentina MerVal 91764.30 1.464 Colombia COLCAP 1518.31 1.73 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.0055 0.88 Mexico peso 20.2189 0.35 Chile peso 785.6 0.88 Colombia peso 3912.11 0.36 Peru sol 3.7163 0.00 Argentina peso (interbank) 107.3000 -0.09 Argentina peso (parallel) 207 1.45 (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru, editing by Mark Heinrich)
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Japan Working With G7 For Effective Sanctions Against Russia, Says Top FX Diplomat

Japan is working closely with G7 nations to ensure effective economic sanctions against Russia and its central bank, its top currency diplomat said after a meeting of government and central bank executives to debate the fallout from the Ukraine crisis. "We will respond, working closely with the international community including...
WORLD
NBC New York

Quick-Delivery Start-Up Furloughs Staff Due to Russian Sanctions

A quick-delivery grocery service operating in New York City shuttered operations, furloughing the majority of its employees after Russian sanctions cut off the company's source of funding. Buyk is one of roughly a half dozen start-ups to emerge in the city's growing quick commerce business. They promise delivery of essential...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Reuters

FX steady as Russian offensive slows, rouble bounces

March 8 (Reuters) - Emerging market currencies edged higher on Tuesday, including the Russian rouble as Russia's offensive in Ukraine continued at a slower pace, and fears of global inflation weighed down stocks in the developing world. The MSCI's index for emerging market currencies (.MIEM00000CUS) was 0.1% higher for the...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Russia forces White House hand on digital dollar

WASHINGTON, March 9 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Russian invasion of Ukraine has changed the White House calculus on a digital dollar. Launching an official cryptocurrency was not a priority of President Joe Biden’s administration. Now his team is embracing an electronic greenback. America lags other efforts to launch official...
POTUS
pymnts

Russian Consumers Not Panicked by Sanctions, Report Says

Day after a number of countries imposed harsh sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, consumers in that country are more resigned than anything else, Bloomberg News reported Wednesday (March 2). “As strange as it sounds, in general there’s no panic at stores or ATMs,” said Elmira – she...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Japan likely to avert stagflation, says senior central banker

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan is unlikely to slide into stagflation, a condition where rising inflation and shrinking economic growth co-exist, a senior central bank official said on Wednesday. With the Ukraine crisis triggering sharp rises in energy and commodity prices, consumer inflation will “clearly accelerate” as firms pass on the costs...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

352K+
Followers
296K+
Post
165M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy