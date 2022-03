That’s how Real Madrid win, sang the Bernabeu crowd, and that - embarrassingly - is how Paris Saint-Germain lose in Europe. Despite a 2-0 lead on aggregate, and despite that being delivered by the best player in the world in Kylian Mbappe, this Qatari state project have once again crashed out of the Champions League in the most cataclysmic fashion.This was another night to add to the catalogue of embarrassments, made all the worse because it should have been another performance to add to Mbappe’s growing legend. It instead somehow only added to the legend of Madrid, and the effervescent...

UEFA ・ 28 MINUTES AGO